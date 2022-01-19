Preventing and living with breast cancer: A young French TikToker is raising awareness

French TikToker Cynthia Kåhas won her battle against breast cancer and is dedicated to raising awareness among young women. She launched her Instagram and TikTok accounts during “Pink October”, or Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to provide advice on how to prevent and manage the disease.

“Why did I get breast cancer so young?”, “How do you tell your date you only have one breast?” In her videos, Cynthia Kåta shamelessly talks about her experience of breast cancer.

She was diagnosed at the age of 31 and waited five years after going into remission before talking about her experiences online. After a career in event management, she turned to nutrition, natural medicine and yoga after her recovery.

By choosing Instagram and TikTok, she wanted to speak to an audience that is not always the main target of breast cancer prevention campaigns:

How do you talk about breast cancer itself? That part [of prevention] does not exist if you do not go and find it. Except that people are not looking for it, because those you want to talk to about preventative measures have not had breast cancer. And unfortunately, people who do not have the disease do not want to hear about the disease. She explains how to better prevent breast cancer with the help of humor. Her self-examination videos show you how to spot a lump yourself. In other videos, she explains the factors that can promote the disease, and how to limit exposure to endocrine disruptors, which are the cause of many cancers.

I find nothing: all statistics come from research centers. Except that people do not read this information. They seek it out from people who look like them and who make their jobs easier.

By talking about her experience, she can also help women with breast cancer fight the disease and rebuild their lives after recovery.

I think women who have had breast cancer need to identify themselves, take the weight off their shoulders and say yes, it’s normal, it’s difficult.

For me, sharing my experiences was not only a therapeutic way of saying “I got through it”, but I also thought it would help other people who feel invisible, invalid in their feelings of unhappiness, because this is things that are not addressed at all. in the treatment process. You should know that it is normal to be afraid, to feel bruises in your body and in your femininity.

In addition to breast cancer prevention, her videos are about well-being, diet and mental health. This also attracts many subscribers who do not have cancer:

When we know that 85% of breast cancer cases are caused by endocrine disruptors, prevention should focus on me: how can we reduce them? It also means talking about alcohol, which is one of the causes of breast cancer that is not really mentioned at all. It is also about well-being, stress, mental health.

For me, the issue of breast cancer is not just a health issue. It is an issue that even becomes political, or even organic, because it makes us think about our way of consuming.

Prevent breast cancer by adopting a healthier lifestyle: Cynthia Kås’ message has already reached a wide audience. In just a few months, her accounts already have 47,500 followers on TikTok and 13,000 on Instagram.