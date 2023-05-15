Prime Minister confirms six fatalities in New Zealand hostel fire

A hostel located in New Zealand’s capital was devastated by a fire that broke out overnight, leading to the loss of at least six lives, and forcing others to evacuate the four-story building in their sleepwear, according to the fire chief, Nick Pyatt, who called it his “worst nightmare”. Pyatt shared that 52 individuals had managed to get out of the building, but firefighters were still trying to locate others. A resident of the Loafers Lodge named Tala Sili stated that he had seen smoke entering his room from under the door and when he opened it, he could not see anything, so he jumped out of the window. The Loafers Lodge is a place with basic and affordable rooms, shared lounges, kitchens and laundry facilities, and is home to people from various age groups with no substantial resources or support networks. The building is situated in an industrial area and features billboards on one side. Pyatt said his crew was informed of the fire at approximately 12:30 a.m. while emergency officials said that the building did not possess fire sprinklers, which were not required under New Zealand’s building code for older constructions that need to be retrofitted.

Residents informed reporters that fire alarms would frequently go off in the building, possibly owing to people smoking or due to overreactive smoke monitors, so many believed it to be another false alarm. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins hinted that the building was not safe for the police to enter at present, and it might take time to determine the confirmed number of fatalities. Hipkins stated that six people were dead, and the number of fatalities would likely go up. Police said they did not have an exact count although they believed the death toll was less than 10, and the cause of the fire was unknown as well.

Health authorities added that two individuals who had been in the building were being treated at hospitals, and at last report, both were stable. Three others had been discharged, while a sixth patient left before getting treatment. Pyatt said that his heart went out to the families of those who have perished and with the crews who risked their lives to save others. Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean stated that city and government officials were aiding around 50 persons who had escaped the fire and were waiting at an emergency center the council had set up at a running track that offered showers and other facilities. Numerous elderly individuals left the building with only their pajamas.

The hostel provided both short-term and long-term accommodations, according to MacLean. Although he did not have all the details, he believed it was used by various government agencies to provide clients with necessary accommodations. The Loafers Lodge is situated in close proximity to the Wellington Regional Hospital and comprised 92 rooms.