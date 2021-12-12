Prime Minister Johnson Warns of Omicron ‘Tsunami’ As UK Raises Covid-19 Alert Level

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of an impending “storm surge” from Omicron on Sunday, advancing a target to deliver a booster blow to those over 18 a month before the end of December.

“No one should have any doubts: an Omicron tsunami is coming,” he said in a televised speech, after the country’s medical advisers raised the Covid alert level due to a “rapid rise” in infection with the variant.

Johnson, under pressure due to claims that he and staff circumvented Covid’s restrictions last Christmas, called the spread of the mutation “an emergency,” as Omicron was doubling every two to three days.

“We know from bitter experience how these exponential curves develop,” he added.

The increase in the Covid alert level from five stages from three to four comes after another 1,239 confirmed cases of the variant were recorded on Sunday.

That brings the total number of Omicron cases in the UK to 3,137, an increase of 65 per cent from Saturday’s total of 1,898.

Britain began easing restrictions on the coronavirus in June and the alert level was at stage three, meaning the epidemic is in general circulation.

Level four means that “transmission is high and the pressure on health services is widespread and substantial or increasing.”

The four medical directors from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland said the move was prompted by the advice of the UK Health Safety Agency, a public health body.

“The transmission of COVID-19 is already high in the community, mainly still driven by Delta, but the appearance of Omicron adds an additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and health services,” they said.

“Preliminary evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that the vaccine’s protection against Omicron’s symptomatic disease is lowered.

“The data on severity will be clearer in the coming weeks, but hospitalizations for Omicron are already occurring and are likely to increase rapidly.”

Officials said the boosters were vital since the vaccine’s protection was lowered with Omicron, and the two third hits used, Pfizer and Moderna, increased the immune response and showed “good effectiveness.”

The move is designed to ease pressure on the state’s National Health Service (NHS) that deals with seasonal respiratory infections like the flu.

Controversial measures

The government had set a goal of giving everyone over 18 in England a booster jab by the end of January.

But Johnson said that date would be brought forward a month because not having high levels of boosters could overwhelm the NHS “and cause, sadly, a lot of deaths.”

Some 42 military planning teams would be deployed across the country. New vaccination sites and mobile units will be opened that will operate seven days a week, he added.

More than 530,000 booster doses were administered on Saturday, the Department of Health and Welfare said.

The decentralized administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which established the health policy, announced accelerated reinforcement programs.

In England, masks became mandatory in many closed public places last Friday and, as of Monday, people are advised to work from home if possible.

Starting Tuesday, fully vaccinated contacts of people who test positive for Covid-19 will be required to perform lateral flow tests daily for seven days.

But those who haven’t received an injection or two of the Covid vaccine will have to self-isolate for 10 days, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

Vaccine passports will be introduced in select settings starting Wednesday.

MPs vote in favor of the proposed bill on Tuesday, and Johnson faces a potentially sizable rebellion from his own conservative colleagues.

However, the vote is likely to pass with Labor support.

Britain, one of the countries most affected by Covid-19 with more than 146,000 deaths, began its mass vaccination campaign last December.

Infection rates remain stubbornly high, around 50,000 positive tests per day. In London, Omicron accounts for about a third of all Covid-19 cases.

