Prince Andrew asks US court to dismiss ‘unfounded’ sexual abuse case

Britain’s Prince Andrew insisted his sexual assault accuser was seeking to profit from an “unfounded lawsuit” against him when he asked a New York court to dismiss the case on Friday.

In a presentation in Manhattan, attorneys for the Duke of York accused Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince “to get another payday” for his charges against the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“Most people could only dream of obtaining the sums of money that Giuffre has secured over the years,” wrote attorney Andrew Brettler.

“This presents a compelling reason for Giuffre to continue filing frivolous lawsuits against individuals like Prince Andrew, whose tarnished reputation is only the latest collateral damage from the Epstein scandal,” he added.

Giuffre alleges that Epstein, who committed suicide while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges in 2019, loaned her to have sex with his wealthy and powerful partners.

The 38-year-old man sued Andrew for unspecified damages in August, alleging that he sexually assaulted her more than 20 years ago when she was 17 and a minor under US state law.

Andrew, 61, has not been criminally charged and has repeatedly and vigorously denied the allegations.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son accepted that he had been served legal documents in the case and was instructed to respond to the lawsuit by October 29.

His lawyers did so on Friday and requested that the lawsuit be dismissed “for failing to file a claim on which reparation can be awarded.”

Alternatively, they asked Giuffre “to provide a more definitive statement of his allegations.”

“Virginia Giuffre may well be a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, and nothing can excuse, or fully capture, the loathing and gravity of Epstein’s monstrous behavior against Giuffre, if so,” they wrote.

“However, without diminishing the harm suffered as a result of Epstein’s alleged misconduct, Prince Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre. He unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false accusations against him.”

Giuffre alleges that Andrew sexually abused her at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

He also said he assaulted her at Epstein’s home in New York, as well as on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Andrew’s lawyers said Giuffre “allegedly received millions of dollars” from a 2017 settlement after he sued Maxwell.

They also argued that a 2009 settlement he signed with Epstein prevented him from suing anyone else in connection with his allegations of sexual abuse.

A lawyer for Giuffre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Andrew has rarely been seen in public since he was forced to leave the royal front in 2019 for not distancing himself from Epstein.

Maxwell is due to go to trial in New York on November 29 on charges that he recruited underage girls for abuse by Epstein. She pleaded not guilty.

