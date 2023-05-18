Prince Harry and Meghan involved in a New York car chase that was deemed ‘near catastrophic’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly involved in a dangerous car chase with paparazzi in New York City, according to a spokesperson for the couple. However, police officials and Mayor Eric Adams denied the severity and length of the chase. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, almost 26 years after Princess Diana’s fatal car crash, which Harry blames on paparazzi. The couple attended an awards ceremony with Meghan’s mother before the incident. The spokesperson for the couple alleged that they were chased for over two hours, resulting in multiple near accidents involving other drivers and pedestrians. The NYPD confirmed that there were numerous photographers that made transportation difficult for the couple, but there were no injuries, arrests or collisions reported. Harry has a contentious relationship with the media, blaming press intrusion for his mother’s death and moving to the United States to escape media scrutiny. The couple managed to shake off the paparazzi and safely arrive at their destination.