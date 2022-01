In tonight’s edition: Pro-junta protesters gather in Ouagadougoua the day after a military takeover of Burkina Faso. The head of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, blames the fatal crash at the Africa Cup of Nations that killed 8 people in Cameroon on Monday night in inexplicably closed gates. AndZimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is changing the name of his party ahead of the election. Our correspondents with the latest.