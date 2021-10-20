Prosecutors appeal terrorism sentence against ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero

Rwandan prosecutors said Wednesday they have filed an appeal against a court ruling that sentenced “Hotel Rwanda” hero Paul Rusesabagina to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges.

The National Prosecutor’s Office is appealing the rulings against Rusesabagina, a staunch critic of President Paul Kagame, and 20 co-defendants, spokesman Faustin Nkusi told AFP.

Rusesabagina, 67, and her fellow defendants were convicted and sentenced on September 20 after a trial that human rights groups and their supporters had called a sham.

At the time, Attorney General Aimable Havugiyaremye told reporters that the prosecution “was not happy with the verdict because all the defendants received sentences less than those prescribed by the prosecutors.”

Prosecutors had requested a life sentence for Rusesabagina, the former hotel manager who was charged with backing a rebel group blamed for a series of attacks in Rwanda in 2018 and 2019.

