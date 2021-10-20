Protesters in Eswatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, yearn for democracy

Eswatini, a landlocked country located between South Africa and Mozambique, was called “Swaziland” until 2018. The last absolute monarchy on the African continent has faced a growing wave of unrest since June 2021. What initially began as demonstrations Peaceful was met with repression, violence and death. King Mswati III is blamed for not listening to his subjects’ demand for a modern political system and more democracy. As the protest movement continues to grow, Caroline Dumay and her team bring us this report from the troubled monarchy.