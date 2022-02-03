Protesters in Sudan continue their fight against military rule

Ahmed Ismat has a tear gas canister wrapped around his cheek. Aya no longer sleeps at home to avoid arrest.

A coup in Sudan on October 25 has driven these young people and other members of the “resistance committees” to the forefront of the fight against military rule.

But as their opposition to the security forces continues, the committees are drafting a charter to try to use their grassroots activism for a broad-based political movement to better achieve its goals.

Sudan’s coup derailed a two-year transition to a rocky election that had raised hopes of democracy after three decades of autocratic rule under Omar al-Bashir. It also dealt a blow to political parties that were weakened by strife during the transition, when they shared power with the military.

In the aftermath of the coup, the committees have organized demonstrations that have drawn hundreds of thousands in cities across Sudan, as well as minor protests, barricades and strikes, despite communication disruptions and a security crackdown that doctors say has left at least 79 dead.

Their efforts have focused on mobilizing protesters and they reject negotiations with the military. It has caused some to dismiss them as youthful idealists who, like protesters in other countries in the region, lack the political presence or cohesion to achieve their goals.

Without commenting directly on the committees, the military has said that civilian groups in general should support national consensus and reconciliation.

The charter, which is expected in the next few days, will describe core requirements and a vision for the future, says Ismat, spokesman for committees in the capital Khartoum. It is also intended to help mobilize a broader coalition of supporters.

Some hope that the committees can help fill the void left by a weakened political elite that, since Sudan’s independence in 1956, has repeatedly swapped positions with the military but only for short periods in power.

As another sign of their growing political commitment, the committees have met with US diplomats and UN officials. US Senator Chris Coons said on Tuesday that he had nominated the committees and a group of doctors in line with the protest movement for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“The responsibility lies entirely on our shoulders, we must steer the country to safe beaches,” said Azza Sorkatti, a 38-year-old committee member and mother of two from eastern Khartoum.

Social Networking Committees appeared three years ago, early in the uprising against Bashir, but the founders say they have the structure to thank a lesson from previous 2013 protests that were quickly and violently crushed. Politicians and activists attributed their failure to a lack of grassroots organization.

The uprising in 2019 soon swelled by Sudanese youths who had seen their prospects for jobs or emigration diminish as an economic crisis deepened during Bashir’s last years in power.

The committees used social networks built over the years in neighboring football matches, card games and WhatsApp groups. They have been criticized for not including more women – so women activists created a #JoinTheCommittee campaign.

“It is impossible to represent the whole neighborhood but we represent all the different sections: teenagers, university students, workers, doctors, engineers, mothers and fathers,” said Sorkatti.

Politics in Sudan has long been dominated by a cozy Khartoum elite. Although the committees were stronger in big cities than in the countryside, they intended to change that.

In drafting the charter, “for the first time, people who have never been in politics are allowed to share their vision of how the country should be governed,” said a committee member who requested anonymity because of the security crackdown.

The committees are still committed to a flat, leaderless structure that they see as more democratic and more difficult for the security forces to target.

In a future transition, they say they would continue their efforts to rebuild local authorities and keep track of democratic progress.

Dangers Committees complain that after Bashir’s overthrow, political parties tried to marginalize them by limiting their role to distributing bread and cooking gas and limiting their seats in a parliament that was never formed.

If they could unite with the parties, it could create a basis for a more sustainable democratic policy, but only if they could avoid being sucked into factional fighting, said newspaper editor and political commentator Alhaj Warrag.

Asked whether political parties would join the Resistance Committees’ charter, former Minister Afrer Khalid Omer Yousif said both should form a broad front against the coup. “It is better that they work in coordination and retain their own structures and strengths,” he told Reuters.

The committees are currently facing more immediate challenges in a campaign filled with physical risks.

Ismat, a 24-year-old student, spoke to Reuters days after he said he was shot at close range with a tear gas canister that tore through his left cheek. In December, he was burned by a vicious grenade on the side.

Aya, a 19-year-old who is going to university, has stopped sleeping at home due to almost daily reports of arrests of committee members. The committees have identified some of the 79 killed, often with gunshot wounds to the head, as their members.

The military and police have said that peaceful protests are allowed, that security forces have sometimes had to defend themselves and that victims of protests are being investigated.

“Securing ourselves has become really important, you feel insecure inside your house,” said Aya.

(REUTERS)