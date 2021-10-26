Protesters take to the streets of Khartoum as the United States criticizes the coup in Sudan

Protesters were defiant in the streets of Sudan early Tuesday to denounce a military coup, as international condemnation of the country’s security forces intensified and the UN Security Council is expected to meet later. Follow our live updates for the latest news.

07:07 Paris time

Shouting “Going back is not an option,” crowds began to gather in the streets of Khartoum a day after the Sudanese army seized power from a transitional government.

Seven people died from gunshot wounds, while 140 were injured on Monday, according to a Health Ministry official.

The protests erupted shortly after Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced the seizure of military power in a televised speech Monday morning. The army had taken control “to rectify the course of the revolution,” Burhan said.

Soldiers detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his government ministers and civilian members of the ruling council, who have been spearheading a transition to full civilian rule following the April 2019 overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Internet services were cut across the country and roads to Khartoum were closed, before soldiers stormed the headquarters of the state broadcaster in the sister city of Omdurman, the capital.

“Civil government is the people’s choice,” chanted the protesters, waving flags and using tires to create burning barricades.

The Information Ministry said the soldiers “fired live bullets at the protesters … outside the army headquarters.”

02:25 Paris time

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the coup “strongly” and called for the immediate return to civilian government and the release of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was detained on Monday.

“The United States strongly condemns the actions of the Sudanese military forces,” Blinken said in a statement, expressing grave concern over reports that the security forces used live ammunition against protesters.

“We strongly reject the dissolution of the civilian-led transitional government and its associated institutions and call for its immediate restoration,” Blinken said.



01:45 Paris time

UN Guterres calls for Hamdok’s immediate release

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the military’s takeover of power and urged the immediate release of Prime Minister Hamdok.

“I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok and all other officials must be released immediately,” Guterres tweeted.

I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok and all other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect for the charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to support the people of Sudan.

The UN is expected to meet later Tuesday to discuss the crisis.

Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s inauguration announcement came after the armed forces detained civilian leaders who were spearheading the transition to full civilian rule following the April 2019 overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

