Protests against judicial reform in Israel persist with tens of thousands participating

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv for the 16th consecutive week to protest against government judicial reforms which they consider as a threat to democracy. Despite the Prime Minister’s announcement of a “pause” to allow talks for the reforms on March 27, which split the nation, weekly protests occurred nonstop. Another mass protest is set to occur in the coastal city on Sunday in conjunction with Netanyahu’s speech to the general assembly of the Jewish Federations of North America. The reform proposals essentially reduce the power of the Supreme Court and transfer more power to politicians over the appointment of judges. The Netanyahu administration argues that the changes are needed to rebalance the powers between lawmakers and the judiciary. The week ahead also includes Remembrance Day and the country’s 75th anniversary. A demonstration against the reform will take place in Tel Aviv on Tuesday before Independence Day on Wednesday, while those who support the reform will gather on Thursday.

(AFP)