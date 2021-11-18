Protests in Sudan continue after deadliest day since military coup

Street clashes rocked Sudan’s capital again on Thursday, a day after security forces shot and killed 15 protesters on the bloodiest day since the military took power on October 25.

The killings on Wednesday were condemned by the UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, who said in a statement that “it is absolutely disgraceful that live ammunition was used yesterday against the protesters.”

Since Thursday morning, the police fired tear gas to disperse dozens of anti-coup protesters who had remained in the streets of northern Khartoum overnight, witnesses said, defying an increasingly intense crackdown that has drawn international condemnation.

Police tore down makeshift barricades that protesters had erected the day before.

Later that day, dozens of protesters returned to rebuild them and police fired tear gas again in an attempt to clear the streets, witnesses said.

“The protesters responded by throwing stones at the police,” one of them said.

On October 25, Senior General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader since the April 2019 expulsion of autocrat Omar al-Bashir, detained civilian leaders and declared a state of emergency.

The move reversed Sudan’s fragile transition to a full civilian regime, prompting international condemnation and a series of punitive measures and aid cuts.

“We condemn the violence against peaceful protesters and call for the respect and protection of human rights in Sudan,” the US State Department’s Office of African Affairs said on Twitter.

Appeal to the international community

UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Association Clement Voule said he had “received alarming reports of increased use of lethal force by the military against peaceful protesters.”

He called on the international community to “pressure Sudan to immediately stop the repression against the civilian population and respect their rights.”

Burhan insists that the military’s move “was not a coup” but a step to “rectify the course of the transition” to civilian rule.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities on Wednesday, but were met with the deadliest repression since the coup.

At least 15 people were killed, most in northern Khartoum, doctors said, bringing the death toll since the coup to 39.

Police said they had recorded only one death among protesters in northern Khartoum. Another 30 had suffered breathing difficulties from inhaling tear gas.

They said they had not fired actual rounds and used only “minimal force”, even when 89 officers were wounded, some of them seriously.

The latest demonstrations were organized despite the near total shutdown of internet services and the disruption of telephone lines throughout Sudan.

By Thursday morning, phone lines had been restored, but Internet services were still largely cut off.

Bridges connecting Khartoum to neighboring cities were reopened and traffic returned to many of the capital’s streets.

Last week, Burhan formed a new Sovereign Council, the highest transitional authority, with him as chief and military figures and former rebel leaders who hold their posts.

He replaced members of the Forces for Freedom and Change, Sudan’s main civilian bloc, with little-known figures.

Call for ‘peaceful protests’

The FFC is an umbrella alliance that spearheaded the protests that led to Bashir’s removal from office in 2019, and its main faction has supported the anti-coup protests in recent weeks.

Sudan’s largest political faction, the Umma Party, condemned the use of force by the security forces and called for peaceful protests to continue “until the coup is overthrown” and those who have committed crimes against the people surrender. accounts.

Since the coup, Burhan has removed the clauses that refer to the CTF from the 2019 power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians of the bloc.

This week, US Undersecretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee met with the generals and the ousted civilian government in an attempt to negotiate a way out of the crisis.

Phee has called for the reinstatement of the ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is effectively under house arrest.

Burhan has pledged to hold the elections scheduled for 2023, reiterating to Phee on Tuesday that his actions were aimed at “correcting the trajectory of the revolution.”

(AFP)