“PSG imposes suspension on Messi for unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia”

Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for travelling to Saudi Arabia without prior approval from the club, according to a person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The duration of the suspension was not disclosed, but reports from French media suggest it could be two weeks. The individual who disclosed the information requested anonymity since they were unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter.

If it is indeed a two-week suspension, Messi will miss the team’s next two games. Both L’Equipe and RMC Sport reported the suspension, although they did not provide their sources. The person who spoke to the AP also stated that the Argentine footballer cannot train, play, or receive payment during his suspension, which PSG initiated after rejecting his request to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Messi is under contract to promote tourism in Saudi Arabia, rendering this recent suspension all the more unfortunate as the French team is also hoping to extend his contract beyond this season. The suspension comes in the aftermath of PSG’s unexpected defeat to Lorient on Sunday, with Messi having played the entire game.

According to L’Equipe, PSG coach Christophe Galtier had offered his players two days off, on Monday and Tuesday, if they emerged victorious in the Lorient match. However, the team trained on Monday before taking Tuesday off.

Messi moved to PSG from Barcelona two years ago, and his contract expires at the end of this season, giving rise to speculation about his next destination. (AP)