“PSG Star Messi Expresses Regret Over Saudi Trip in Apology Statement”

On Friday, Lionel Messi apologized for his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the suspension of Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain by his club, Paris Saint-Germain. “I want to apologize obviously to my teammates and the club,” Messi stated in a video posted on Instagram to his 458 million followers.

He was suspended by the Qatar-owned club after failing to attend training on Monday, following their 3-1 home defeat by Lorient in Ligue 1, as he instead travelled to Saudi Arabia without PSG’s permission to fulfill commitments under a contract with the country’s tourist office.

Lionel Messi and his family can be seen in Saudi Arabia on 1 May 2023. © Saudi Tourism Authority / AFP “I honestly thought we were going to have the day off after the match as had happened in the previous weeks,” he said.

“I had organized this trip to Saudi Arabia having canceled it previously. This time I couldn’t cancel it. I am sorry for what I did and I wait to see what the club decides to do.”

The incident has made it increasingly unlikely that Messi will remain at PSG beyond this season, when his two-year contract with the club expires.

A source with knowledge of the disciplinary procedure told AFP that Messi would be sidelined for “several days,” and he is therefore set to play no part in PSG’s match against Troyes this weekend in Ligue 1.

Various media in France suggested he would be suspended for two weeks, although AFP has not been able to confirm those reports.

PSG, who are five points clear at the top of Ligue 1, will have just four more matches remaining this season following their game against Troyes.

“We will see when Leo comes back. We will see what happens. Obviously there will be discussions with the club as a whole but also with Leo because this concerns him first and foremost,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday when asked if Messi would play for the team again.

Galtier also said that the decision to suspend the 35-year-old Messi was not his to take in the first place.

“It wasn’t my decision to take. I was informed of the decision and I defer to it,” he insisted.