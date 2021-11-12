PSG’s Aminata Diallo denies her participation in the street assault to a teammate

Paris Saint-Germain female footballer Aminata Diallo denied any involvement in a street attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui on Friday, in her first public statement about an incident that has rocked the Qatari-owned club.

Diallo was driving fellow midfielder Hamraoui home on Thursday night last week near Paris after dinner when his car was stopped by two masked men.

They dragged Hamraoui and hit her with a metal bar across her legs, meaning she was unable to play this week in PSG’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Diallo was detained by police at her home Wednesday and held for nearly 35 hours before being released without charge, and investigators investigated whether rivalry in the field could explain the violence.

Diallo “hopes that the judicial authorities will quickly conclude their investigation and is sure that this will end up proving his total and total innocence,” said a statement issued by his lawyer on Friday.

The statement denounced a “totally artificial suggestion of a rivalry between her and Ms Kheira Hamraoui that would explain why she would target her teammate. This theory does not reflect the reality of their relationship at all.”

French media reported that Hamraoui had raised the alarm about Diallo when he filed a police complaint about the attack, highlighting the unusual route taken by his teammate and the slow speed of his vehicle when the attackers exited.

A man already in jail for another assault case in the southeastern city of Lyon, a friend of Diallo, was also arrested as part of the investigation before he, too, was released without charge Thursday night.

Diallo criticized the “media speculation that has already condemned her, without justification, and will not hesitate to take legal action if necessary against any defamation.”

“Investigators are now exploring other, much more serious theories that do not involve my client,” said the statement from lawyer Mourad Battikh.

His arrest overnight at a Versailles police station on the outskirts of Paris was also unnecessary “since he could have made a statement without being subject to restrictions,” he said.

‘Friends’

Given the form of the attack on Hamraoui and the arrest of Diallo, commentators had recalled a notorious assault on American skater Nancy Kerrigan in the run-up to the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics.

Her rival Tonya Harding was suspended for life after her ex-husband and bodyguard hired a hitman to hit Kerrigan in the leg.

Diallo, 26, and Hamraoui, 31, were described by club sources as friends who even vacationed together, despite their competition for the PSG team’s central midfield spot.

Hamraoui, a French international like Diallo, returned to the French club in the summer from Barcelona, ​​where she won the Champions League last year.

Unable to play in Tuesday night’s clash with Real Madrid after their assault, she was replaced in the squad by Diallo, who played most of the match before being substituted in the 89th minute.

Neither of them attended the team’s training session on Friday, the club said.

PSG, who have invested heavily in their women’s team, have called for the table top clash with Lyon on Sunday to be delayed.

French football has also been rocked in recent years by allegations that star attacker Karim Benzema participated in an attempt to blackmail teammate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape.

Benzema, who went to trial last month, denies the allegations.

A verdict is expected on November 24.

(AFP)