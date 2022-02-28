“Putin is ready for anything,” says former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko said in an interview with France 24 from Kyiv that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “ready to use all possibilities” to achieve victory in Ukraine, including plans to target Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Yulia Tymoshenko told France 24 she thanked “the whole world for its support and the sanctions against Putin.” But she warns, “If Putin’s army were to bomb our nuclear power plants, it would undoubtedly be a tragedy for the entire continent.” The Ukrainian nuclear fleet consists of four power plants, equipped with fifteen reactors.

The former Ukrainian prime minister urges the international community and NATO to “close Ukrainian airspace” to protect it from any Russian interference and calls for the deployment of UN peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Tymoshenko says the Russian intervention is not only a “threat” to Ukraine, but “to Europe and the world.”

