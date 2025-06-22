Putin’s Counter-Narratives and Impasse in Negotiations

If you were to listen solely to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s portrayal of the war in Ukraine (as millions of Russians do), you might believe that Russia inadvertently stumbled into the conflict, almost as if it were compelled to invade its neighbor.

At this week’s St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia’s leader told reporters that he had informed former US President Joe Biden during one of their final phone calls (just before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022) that “conflicts, especially hot conflicts, must be avoided, and that all issues should be resolved through peaceful means.”

This was a bold assertion from the man who initiated the largest conventional war in Europe since World War II.

Mr. Putin, similar to current US President Donald Trump, is promoting a narrative that places blame on the Biden administration for not preventing a war that, in reality, Russia was determined to ignite regardless.

Mr. Trump has also continuously asserted that the war would not have begun if he had held the presidency.

On this theoretical point, Mr. Putin now agrees.

“Indeed, had Trump been the president, perhaps this conflict would not have happened. I fully acknowledge that possibility,” he stated during the same press conference on Thursday in St Petersburg, an event that Western businesses have avoided since the onset of Russia’s invasion.

What Mr. Putin truly implies is that the Biden administration resisted Russia’s demands to dominate Ukraine, whereas Mr. Trump, had he been in office in the months leading to February 2022, would have been more inclined to exert pressure on Ukraine to yield to Russia’s demands.

For his part, Mr. Trump blames another former US President, Barack Obama, another Democrat, for failing to address Russia a decade ago.

At the G7 meeting in the Canadian Rockies earlier this week, he remarked that the war in Ukraine would not have occurred if Russia had still been a member of the group, formerly known as the G8. (Russia was expelled from the G8 in 2014 following its unlawful annexation of Crimea).

Despite Mr. Trump’s assertions about how he could have prevented the war from escalating had he been president, he has not fulfilled his promise to swiftly conclude it since returning to the White House in January. This was always an unrealistic commitment.

On a more positive note, the US, aided by Turkey, succeeded in facilitating two brief but direct discussions between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul in May, albeit at a low diplomatic level.

Bringing Ukraine to the negotiating table was never a challenge.

As early as the second week of March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his country’s readiness to agree to a US proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine supported a US proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in March

The primary obstacle to any ceasefire deal has been Russia, which has consistently rebuffed US and European-backed ceasefire proposals.

These initial talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul have led to substantial prisoner exchanges, humanitarian gestures that manage, just about, to keep the US involved in the process.

However, aside from that, the discussions have reached an impasse.

Russia is contemplating a third round of direct talks, but the Ukrainian side reports they have received no communication from Moscow.

Furthermore, the tone emanating from Russia’s leadership does not bode well for the next meeting.

Yesterday, at the same conference in St Petersburg, Mr. Putin reiterated, as he has previously, that he considers Russians and Ukrainians to be “one people.”

“In that sense, the whole of Ukraine is ours,” he declared.

This statement indicates that Russia’s stance has remained unchanged since the war began. It continues to dismiss Ukraine’s sovereignty, even though Mr. Putin also asserts that Russia is not seeking Ukraine’s capitulation.

According to Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister Serhiy Kyslytsya, during the second meeting in Istanbul, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, referred to the war as “Russians killing Russians.”

Vladimir Putin (L) and Vladimir Medinsky at Saint Petersburg State Conservatory

Mr. Medinsky, an ultranationalist historian, has previously questioned the legitimacy of the Ukrainian state, and Mr. Putin’s decision to appoint him to lead the Russian delegation signals that Moscow has no intention of negotiating at this time.

“The talks in Istanbul have shown that Russia has no interest in pursuing peace and is sticking to its maximalist demands,” Peter Dickinson, a Kyiv-based editor of the Atlantic Council’s Ukraine Alert, told RTÉ News.

Rather than seeking peace, Russia, emboldened by minimal pressure from the US to end the conflict, is escalating its drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Last Tuesday morning’s devastating Russian drone and missile strike on Kyiv – a nine-hour assault and the largest to date this year – resulted in the deaths of 30 individuals and injuries to more than 170.

Of those killed, 23 were residents of a nine-story apartment building in the city’s western Solomianskyi suburb, which was hit by a Russian missile.

“I think the people in Kyiv are very concerned about the increasing number of attacks,” noted Mr. Dickinson.

“There’s a sentiment that people are sitting ducks.”

This week, Mr. Putin also expressed his willingness to meet with Mr. Zelensky as negotiations progress toward a conclusion.

However, he quickly followed that statement by questioning Mr. Zelensky’s legitimacy as president – a long-standing Kremlin propaganda narrative that Mr. Trump momentarily endorsed back in March, mistakenly labeling the Ukrainian leader as “a dictator without elections.”

Russia contends that Ukraine must hold new presidential elections since Mr. Zelensky’s term officially expires in May 2024.

This is pure counter-narrative fantasy.

Ukraine’s constitution prohibits holding elections during martial law, which has been in effect since the war began.

Moreover, Mr. Zelensky is a democratically elected leader, while Russia’s elections are manipulated like a scripted play.

As Mr. Putin persists with his counter-narratives and Russia continues its assaults, Ukraine remains committed to its strategy of advocating for a ceasefire before addressing any territorial matters.

Mr. Zelensky arrived in the Canadian Rockies for the G7 meeting on Tuesday – the same day that Russia initiated its extensive drone and missile strike on Kyiv – hoping for a meeting with Mr. Trump.

Yet, his long journey proved fruitless.

Mr. Trump had departed early to manage the escalating situation in the Middle East, according to the White House.

Consequently, Mr. Zelensky found himself meeting with his European counterparts (including Canada’s new PM Mark Carney), just as he could have done in Europe.

Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One after departing the G7 Leaders’ Summit early

Mr. Trump’s early departure might have been coincidental, but either way, it underscored how low Ukraine ranks on the US president’s list of priorities.

“Currently, no productive talks are feasible,” stated Oleksandr Kraiev, a Ukrainian foreign policy expert at the Ukrainian Prism think tank in Kyiv.

The West, he argues, should consider targeting Russia’s trade partners in Asia, particularly China, with “appropriate second-grade sanctions” to pressure Moscow to cease its aggression.

“The Ukrainian side aims to find a new format that could adjust the pressure on Russia,” said Mr. Kraiev.

This new diplomatic approach would require Europe to take a more significant role in pressuring Russia to engage earnestly in negotiations, particularly given the Trump administration’s reluctance to implement new sanctions on Moscow.

However, more than a month after the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, and the UK traveled to Kyiv and issued Russia a 48-hour ultimatum to agree to a ceasefire (or face new sanctions and heightened military support for Kyiv), momentum appears to have waned in European efforts to exert pressure on Russia.

Mr. Putin undermined that ultimatum by proposing direct talks in Istanbul, which Mr. Trump approved.

‘The Coalition of the Willing,’ a British and French-led initiative to bolster support for a European peace monitoring force in a post-war scenario, has also gone quiet, possibly awaiting results from this week’s NATO annual summit in The Hague. Crucially, this initiative also lacked US backing.

“The issue now is how to entice Russia to be interested in peace,” remarked Mr. Dickinson, who believes it’s “futile” to expect the US to achieve a breakthrough.

“At this point, it’s up to Europe to step up and take action, but there is still no political will.”