Queen Elizabeth cancels her appearance at COP26 ‘on medical advice’

Queen Elizabeth II canceled her planned engagement at the UN climate conference, accepting doctors’ advice to rest, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The 95-year-old monarch has decided “sadly” that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the reception on November 1, a move that will frustrate the hopes of the British Conservative government, which is eager to show the importance of the session to the fate of the planet. The climate conference will take place from October 31 to November 12 and its appearance was destined to begin in style and splendor.

“His Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception, but will deliver a speech to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message,” the palace said.

The news came after the sovereign held virtual hearings at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, the first since it was revealed that her doctors ordered her to rest last week. The sovereign greeted the ambassador of the Republic of Korea during her first technology-assisted appearance since she was taken to King Edward VII Hospital in London on October 20 for “preliminary investigations.” He returned home to Windsor Castle for lunch the next day.

The queen underwent medical tests after canceling a trip scheduled to mark 100 years since Northern Ireland was created, and the palace said it had “reluctantly” accepted the advice to rest for a few days. The matter was not related to COVID-19.

Her doctors ordered rest last week after a hectic few days in which a monarch who likes to be seen by people carried out a hectic series of events. He held hearings with diplomats, had a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders, and attended horse races at Ascot.

His visit to the hospital last week came amid widespread concern about Elizabeth’s health. Days earlier, she was seen using a cane at a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity. Although he had used a cane in 2003, it was after he underwent knee surgery.

The queen’s husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021 at the age of 99. Although Elizabeth has enjoyed solid health throughout her life, she is the longest-lived and reigning British monarch. She is to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, 70 years on the throne, next year.

(AP)