Queen Elizabeth of Britain infected with ‘moderate’ Covid-19 virus

Queen Elizabeth II, the 95-year-old British monarch, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, but her symptoms are “mild” and intends to continue light duties at her Windsor Castle residence, aides said.

The news comes after Prince Charles, the Queen’s eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother in Windsor.

No information was then provided on whether Queen Elizabeth – who this month celebrated 70 years on the throne – had taken any tests for Covid herself.

She resumed attending in person at the castle last week, but complained to an attendee of suffering from a stiffness in the castle and was photographed holding a wand.

“Buckingham Palace can confirm that the Queen has tested positive for Covid today,” a statement from the palace said.

“Her Majesty the Queen is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties in Windsor over the next week,” she said.

You will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines.”

While the palace is usually secretive about the Queen’s health, it has previously confirmed that she has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“It is understood that a number of cases have been diagnosed among the Windsor Castle team,” the British Press Association said.

There was no immediate comment from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But the Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, tweeted: “Wishing Her Majesty the Queen a speedy recovery.”

– Sajidjavid February 20, 2022 Opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer also tweeted his best wishes for a “speedy recovery”, adding: “Recover soon, ma’am.”

Celebrations are scheduled to take place nationwide to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June.

On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession on February 6, the Queen held a reception for locals at Sandringham, her home in the east of England.

This was reportedly her biggest personal interaction since she spent a night in the hospital last October with an unexplained health issue.

The Covid scare comes as the royal family is mired in scandal.

The Queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, settled a civil sexual assault lawsuit in the US last week, for 12 million pounds ($16.3 million, 14.3 million euros) – which newspapers claim will partly fund.

Meanwhile, police in London said they are investigating allegations that a Saudi businessman received a British honor in exchange for donations to the Prince Charles Foundation.

The Queen, whose husband Prince Philip died at the age of 99 last April, has spent a large part of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle, with a reduced family staff dubbed “HMS Bubble”.

In deference to the then government’s rules on keeping Covid away, she sat alone at Philip’s funeral.

(AFP)