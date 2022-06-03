queen's platinum jubilee quiz: take a look at your royalty

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated 70 years on the throne on June 2. To have fun the Queen’s platinum jubilee, France 24 professional Philip Turrell critiques a few of her lesser-known information about her.

Regardless of her exceptional legacy and world fame, Her Majesty is a considerably particular one that is already tough to come back by and get to know. With a restricted view of the Queen’s private life, it may be tough to separate the information from the misconceptions about her.

For instance, is it true that the Queen owns all of the dolphins within the UK? Is she allowed to drive though she doesn’t have a license? Does Her Majesty the Queen have the ability to dismiss the Prime Minister? Philip Turtle reveals a number of the many myths surrounding the British Queen within the video under.