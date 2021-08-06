Quinn becomes first trans-Olympic medalist as Canada wins gold in women’s soccer

Canadian soccer player Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to win an Olympic medal on Friday at another landmark moment at the Tokyo Games for the marginalized community

Quinn – who only goes by one name and uses the pronouns “they” and “their” – started the gold medal match against Sweden, which was won by Canada after a dramatic penalty shootout.

The 25-year-old has a long history with the Canadian team, debuting in 2014 and winning bronze at the Rio Games in 2016, only to come out as transgender last year.

“I wanted to be my authentic self in all areas of my life and one of those is being in a public space,” Quinn said at the time.

“So that was one of the reasons behind it, because I was tired of being fooled and stuff.”

The player’s pioneering status at the Tokyo Games has so far been largely overshadowed by the presence of transgender New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard.

Hubbard, who on Monday was the first openly trans woman to compete in the Olympics, according to the International Olympic Committee, sparked a storm of debate about her appearance.

Critics claimed the New Zealander had locked up physical benefits in her body from her developing years as a man, making it unfair for her to compete with female hitchhikers.

However, Hubbard’s Games debut proved to be an anti-climax in a sporting sense when she failed to complete an elevator ride.

The 43-year-old, who was twice the age of some of her rivals and hadn’t fought internationally since the coronavirus pandemic, later admitted she was “overwhelmed” at being in the spotlight.

There are no questions about Quinn’s sporting prowess – the player goes into the best years for a defensive midfielder, lining up at club level alongside top women such as American star Megan Rapinoe.

‘Battles aren’t over yet’

Quinn, who plays with Seattle-based OL Reign in the US National Women’s Soccer League, has also not been asked about their presence on the Canadian women’s team.

Athletes who transition from female are not viewed as critically as they are not considered to have the inherent physical benefits of those born male.

“I’m considered perhaps one of the most digestible versions of what it means to be trans,” the player told the club’s website.

“I’m white, I’m trans male. I want my story to be told because when we have a lot of trans visibility, we start to make a movement there and we start to make a profit in society.”

Like Hubbard, Quinn has spoken about the struggle of being transgender in a binary world and being a role model at the Games for young people experiencing similar challenges.

“(I’m getting) messages from young people saying they’ve never seen a transgender in the sport,” Quinn told public broadcaster CBC after Canada shocked tournament favorites USA 1-0 to make it to the finals.

“Athletics is the most exciting part of my life…If I can get kids to play the sports they love, that’s my legacy and that’s what I’m here for.”

After arriving in Tokyo, Quinn thought about what it meant to appear on the biggest sports podium as an openly trans athlete.

“I don’t know how to feel. I’m proud to see ‘Quinn’ on the lineup and on my accreditation. I feel sad because I know there were Olympians before me who couldn’t live up to their truth because of the world”, the player posted on social media.

The Canadian expressed optimism about the future, but said the trans community still faces harsh realities.

“(There are) trans girls who are banned from sports, trans women are discriminated against and biased as they try to pursue their Olympic dreams.

“The fight isn’t nearly over…and I’ll celebrate when we’re all there.”

