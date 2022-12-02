Rapper Kanye West not plans to purchase right-wing social media app Parler

The dad or mum firm of the social media platform Parler and American rapper KanyeWest, who now goes by Ye, have agreed to terminate the intent to promote Parler, in line with a press release from Parlement Applied sciences on Thursday.

“This choice was taken within the curiosity of each events in mid-November,” the corporate stated in a press release. “Parler will proceed to pursue future alternatives for development and platform growth for our vibrant group.”

Parlement Applied sciences and Ye introduced plans for the deal in October. On the time, the corporate stated it anticipated to shut the deal in the course of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Yi has been criticized in current months for making anti-Semitic remarks. On November 22, he had dinner with former US President Donald Trump at Trump’s personal Florida membership with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

In September, Ye ended its partnership with attire retailer Hole IncGPS.N. German sporting items producer AdidasADSGn.D ended its partnership with Ye in October.

The Parler app, which launched in 2018, has been returned to the Google and Apple Inc app shops after it was eliminated following the USCapitol riots in January 2021.

Parler is considered one of a number of social media platforms, together with Gettr, Gab, and Reality Social, which have positioned themselves as free-speech options to Twitter Inc. for its new possession underneath billionaire Elon Musk.

