Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the first ‘Classico’ after Messi

Real Madrid put pressure on Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman again when David Alaba scored a brilliant goal to help them seal a 2-1 El Clásico win at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Alaba’s double shot had Madrid in front for most of a match from end to end, with Lucas Vázquez making two in injury time before Sergio Agüero scored his first goal for Barcelona with seconds left.

Barça have now lost a fourth straight Classic for the first time since 1965 and remain in a humble eighth place in La Liga, five points behind Madrid, who are back at the top of the table.

After beating Valencia and winning a crucial Champions League match against Dynamo Kiev this week, it represents a further setback for Barça and Koeman, whose future will once again come under scrutiny.

Madrid, meanwhile, see their own recovery strengthened, after backing up a resounding victory over Shakhtar Donetsk to leave a rocky race in the rearview mirror.

This was the first league match between these clubs without Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos since 2005 and, although there were still veterans on display, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets, all starting out, it was one more Classic about the future.

For the first time in 65 years, six players under the age of 22 started the game, while Gavi, the 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder, was Barça’s youngest starter in a Clásico in nearly a century.

The promotion of a duel between Ansu Fati and Vinicius Junior may have felt a bit forced, but both players have become symbols of hope.

Fati endured one of those games that is sometimes expected of an 18-year-old, with the occasional threat peppered on a quieter screen than he would have liked.

Vinicius, however, was electric from the start, a constant thorn in Barcelona’s side, especially in the first half, and was instrumental in Alaba’s magnificent first counterattack.

Barcelona were the most determined from the start, establishing their stalemate by dominating the ball, but Madrid were happy to sit deep and posed the biggest problems at half-time.

Vincius beat Oscar Mingueza with a superb spin through his opponent’s legs and when Mingueza slipped away to recover, Vinicius ran right through him and fell to the ground. The contact was minimal and the referee was not convinced.

Not long after, Vinicius came back in and while replays showed he was offside, Marc-Andre ter Stegen brilliantly slowed down the striker, led him out and forced a shot with the defenders back to block.

In the middle, Barca were controlling the ball, their more patient approach provided a golden opportunity for Sergino Dest, the American more used to the right back than the right back, who passed six yards after Memphis Depay slipped.

Madrid made Barcelona pay in the 32nd minute with a wonderful goal. Alaba tackled Depay on the edge of his own box and kept going, initially wanting him to come down the line from Vinicius, who instead switched to Rodrygo.

This time Alaba would recover it, his space was opened by Benzema’s curved run, and from the edge of the area he deflected the ball into the far post.

Benzema and Fati were close before the break, when Koeman introduced Philippe Coutinho for Mingueza and went from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1.

Barcelona grew in confidence before the time. Fati’s shot found Thibaut Courtois. Jordi Alba swept free after a skirmish with Rodrygo. Coutinho slid a switch right to Dest.

However, Madrid survived and threatened for a second when Luka Modric’s flexing effort was blocked and then attacked Benzema, who volleyed Ter Stegen.

The game stretched and there was a dramatic ending.

Piqué wanted a penalty when he was prevented from finishing in the area and in the counterattack Madrid doubled, Marco Asensio’s shot swept away Vázquez’s slip in the 93rd minute.

There was still time for a goal from Agüero at 97, a strong shot from a center by Dest, but not for the comeback.

