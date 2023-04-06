Real Madrid’s Benzema-led team humiliates Barcelona and secures place in the Copa final.

Real Madrid’s 4-0 victory allowed them to overcome their goal deficit following the first leg last month. The team will face Osasuna on May 6.

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid defeated arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona 4-0, reaching the Copa del Rey final in stunning fashion on Wednesday.

Barcelona, who were bidding for a fourth successive Clasico victory this season, looked set for the final after edging a 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final in Madrid last month. But after dominating the early stages of the second leg, they fell apart in unlikely fashion to lose 4-1 on aggregate.

Vinicius Jr gave Real Madrid the lead in first-half stoppage time following a lightning counter-attack, and the semi-final was turned on its head when Karim Benzema stroked a shot into the corner five minutes into the second half from a Luka Modric pass. Eight minutes later, Vinicius was fouled in the area and Benzema thumped his penalty past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

With jeers echoing around the Nou Camp, Barcelona tried to respond, but it was Real Madrid who looked the more likely to add to their tally with Benzema unstoppable. In the 80th minute, he was again set up by Vinicius to complete his second hat-trick in a matter of days, having also hit a treble in the 6-0 destruction of Real Valladolid.

Real Madrid will fancy their chances of winning the trophy for the 20th time when they face Osasuna in the final after they beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

After suffering so much at the hands of Barcelona this season, this was a spectacular riposte by Carlo Ancelotti’s side as Real Madrid beat Barcelona by at least a four-goal margin for the first time since 1995. Real Madrid are a distant second behind Barca in La Liga having lost 2-1 to their bitter rival last month.

There was no hint of what was to come on Wednesday as Barcelona looked in the mood to kill the tie with Thibaut Courtois thwarting the hosts on a number of occasions. It was from one Courtois save to deny Robert Lewandowski that the tie turned in an instant.

Real Madrid broke forward at pace, and Vinicius exchanged passes with Benzema before his shot crept over the line, despite the efforts of defender Ronald Araujo to keep it out.

Five minutes after the break, Modric glided in from the right and rolled a pass to Benzema to send a precise finish into the corner. Xavi’s Barcelona were in tatters minutes later when Vinicius was fouled, and Benzema exacted punishment. Tempers flared with players from both sides getting involved in skirmishes, but Benzema had the last laugh to complete a magical night for Real Madrid.

