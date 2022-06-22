Refugees recount the occasions of hell in detention facilities in Libya

The NGO Docs With out Borders is looking for the institution of humanitarian corridors for asylum seekers stranded in Libya, who usually face torture and ill-treatment in Libyan detention centres. Now safely in Niger, two former detainees spoke to our reporters about their harrowing ordeal. They had been capable of depart Libya because of the Emergency Switch Mechanism, a program established by the United Nations Excessive Commissioner for Refugees to evacuate migrants to Niger, the place practically 4,000 individuals have been evacuated from Libya by means of this mechanism since 2018.