Register Covid cases in the US and Europe as the Omicron variant thrives

The United States, Britain, France and Australia have all reported a record number of daily Covid-19 cases when the WHO on Tuesday warned that Omicron’s dizzying spread increased the risk of newer, more dangerous variants appearing.

Britain broke 200,000 cases for the first time on Tuesday, Australia published almost 50,000 and France registered more than 270,000, all three countries easily topped their previous records.

But the 1,080,211 reported by the United States on Monday were a global record that even exceeded those numbers.

The country’s Monday numbers are usually higher due to delays in the weekend – and were probably inflated further after a three-day New Year’s weekend.

The rolling average over seven days – which experts see as more reliable – was 486,000 cases per day as of Monday night, Johns Hopkins University said.

The heavily mutated Omicron variant, the most transmissible to date, accounted for about 59 percent of cases in the United States near the end of last year.

Omicron’s frequency of deaths and hospital stays has been lower worldwide, raising hopes that the virus could develop into a relatively benign seasonal disease.

But the World Health Organization in Europe sounded an ominous caution on Tuesday, warning that rising infection rates could have the opposite effect.

“The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to launch a new variant,” WHO rescue official Catherine Smallwood told AFP in an interview.

“Now Omicron is lethal, it can cause death … maybe a little less than Delta, but who can say what the next variant might throw out,” she added.

“Even in well-capacity, sophisticated health systems, there are real struggles going on at the moment.”

“War foot”

Such a scenario was feared in the UK, where the government said on Tuesday that hospitals had switched to “war footing” due to staff shortages.

After the UK broke a record 218,724 cases in 24 hours, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised measures to close staff gaps in the worst-hit areas, including the deployment of military-backed medical volunteers.

Johnson also defended his decision not to increase restrictions on Christmas in England – unlike in other parts of the UK – and ruled out a further nationwide shutdown.

Australia, which had previously successfully suppressed infections during large parts of the pandemic, also broke its previous record of 47,738 cases.

The increasing infections have led to increasingly scarce self-administered fast antigen kits and created hours-long queues at centers that provide more reliable PCR tests.

“I think by now we all know someone who has either been given Covid or we have had co-workers fired because they are quarantined or isolated,” said Australia’s deputy medical officer Sonya Bennett.

Cyprus also posted a new record of 5,457 cases on Tuesday and now has the highest infection rate per capita, according to AFP figures.

Rich nations have been quick to give their people a third booster shot to counter the growing number of cases, while many in poorer countries have not yet been able to receive a first.

Before packaging, Israel began rolling out fourth doses last week. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that a small Israeli study showed that fourth vaccinations against coronavirus increased the antibodies “fivefold”.

More restrictions

In China, which has followed a “zero covid” strategy, only three asymptomatic cases caused 1.2 million people in the central city of Yuzhou to be trapped in their homes.

Daily infections have peaked in two months in the Philippines, which will expand restrictions in Manila from Wednesday to include more than 11 million people living near the capital.

Omicron is also fueling growing cases in India, where authorities said the capital will be closed over the weekend.

The vast megacity’s new restrictions came on the same day that its prime minister, Arvind Kejriwal, announced that he had become infected and was suffering from “mild symptoms”.

Sweden’s King and Queen, as well as Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, also tested positive on Tuesday, no one suffers from serious symptoms.

Omicron has also got the sports world – just on its feet again after previous Covid restrictions – on a roll, with many leagues forced to cancel or postpone matches.

Tennis world number Novak Djokovic – who has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he has been vaccinated – said on Tuesday that he was on his way to the Australian Open after being granted a medical exemption.

(AFP)