Released activist Ramy Shaath says “arbitrary detention” is on the rise in Egypt

Jowharspoke with Ramy Shaath, an Egyptian-Palestinian activist who spent two and a half years in prison in Egypt on charges of aiding a terrorist group. He was a member of several secular political groups and one of the founders of the pro-Palestinian BDS movement. Shaath, who was never formally charged, described the conditions for his arrest, deprivation of liberty and eventual release from prison on 8 January. He claimed that “arbitrary detention and detention” increasingly accounted for the “majority” of prisoners in Egyptian prisons under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. He also said he understood that he was expected to remain silent after his release and that he had already received threats.

“I’ve seen hundreds of people arrested basically because a police officer stopped them on the street, checked their cell phone and checked their Facebook account and found a joke, or a post, or even a like on a post or a joke, “Shaath told FRANCE 24.

Asked about having to relinquish his Egyptian citizenship before his release, Shaath said he had no choice but to call it “a clear case of blackmail”. He also said he understood that he was expected to keep quiet and that he had already received threats urging him to do so.

Finally, he criticized what he sees as Europe’s weak position on human rights in Egypt, calling it a “short-term policy” that “gets a contract here or a contract there”.