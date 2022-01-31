Repel school shooters in the US with hockey pucks: Viral video provokes anger

A video published by a schoolteacher from Michigan went viral on TikTok and Twitter, sparking renewed debates about gun safety in the United States. In the video, the teacher shared a tip on how to prepare for an active shooting situation in the classroom – by taping hockey pucks under each of her students’ desks to be used as a weapon in the worst case.

Spanish teacher Carly Zacharias, who walks past @crzachar on TikTok, posted a video on January 3 describing a way she tries to keep her students safe in the case of an active shooter at school. The video, which received more than 2 million views, has since been deleted from TikTok, but was also posted on Twitter again.

A high school teacher from Michigan made a TikTok video to show other teachers how to tape a hockey puck to each student’s desk to ward off an active shooter.

We should not ask students and teachers to stand up to armed men because legislators are too weak to stand up to gun lobbyists. pic.twitter.com/wIRitFt8Zj

– Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 25, 2022 “Hello teacher. So if you’re like me, you’ve probably been thinking a lot about your school safety lately, Zacharias says in the video.

Zacharias shows us around his classroom, focusing on potential escape routes and driveways.

“I had these big windows along my back wall. My kids know that Plan A is always just to get out the middle window and run across the street,” she explains.

“But of course, plan B is to barricade the door and fight, you all know this,” she says. Zacharias explains that her door is made of wood and has a large window in the middle, which makes it harder to block.

Her solution? To buy 30 hockey pucks, take them to school and tape one under each desk in her classroom, so that each student has a potential weapon to throw at a shooter trying to break in.

“They can really hurt you – especially 30,” she says, adding that the strategy is only dissuasive, but still contributes to students’ sense of security.

Follows active shooters’ response plans The strategies described by Zacharias are in line with the US Department of Homeland Security’s response plan for active shooting scenarios.

The first action plan, according to the DHS booklet, is to look for potential evacuation routes. If this is not possible, it is recommended to hide and barricade all places where the shooter can enter. If both of these plans fail, the last resort is to take action against the shooter, act aggressively and use weapons.

Zacharias says that her hockey puck idea allows students to be prepared for the worst-case scenario – if a shooter can enter the classroom.

American school children learn to practice these responses in regular active shooting exercises at 95 percent of public schools. Teachers and students are encouraged to turn off the classroom lights, lock the doors and protection in place under the desk, keep quiet until they get everything ready. In some schools, students learn how to stack chairs to block a shooter or how to run in a zigzag pattern to avoid shooting.

These active shooting exercises have been the subject of controversy, but some critics say that the exercises cause psychological damage to students and do little to keep them safe. Active shooters who are aware of these routines can also use them to their own advantage.

This viral video, shared on TikTok and Twitter, provoked many outraged reactions from people in the United States and around the world, who denied the need for a teacher to spend his own money to prepare for a school shooting. Others shared other ideas about makeshift weapons, such as golf clubs or insect sprays. A teacher shared her classroom plan to use a chair to smash a window and cover the shattered glass with a blanket to escape to safety.

There were 34 school shootings in the United States in 2021. In November 2021, one student killed four people and injured seven others at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, the deadliest school shooting in the United States since 2018.