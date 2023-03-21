Report finds London police are racist, misogynistic and homophobic, and recommends ‘overhaul’

A scathing unbiased overview reported Tuesday that London’s police drive, Britain’s largest, is institutionally racist, misogynistic, homophobic and should make use of rapists and murderers.

The report, written by authorities official Louise Casey, was created following the kidnapping, rape and homicide of a London girl, Sarah Everard, two years earlier by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Cousins.

However since then one other officer, David Carrick, was sentenced to life in jail for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults spanning 20 years, and several other Met scandals have surfaced.

Casey discovered that the horrific crimes had been dedicated in a pervasive tradition of “rooted homophobia” and aggressive behaviour, with feminine officers and workers dealing with “routine sexism and misogyny”.

It concluded that minority officers suffered widespread bullying, whereas violence in opposition to girls and ladies in majority whites and males was not taken significantly sufficient.

Requested if there may very well be extra officers like Couzens and Carrick – who at one level served in the identical armed unit defending MPs and overseas diplomats – Casey stated: “I can not guarantee you adequate that is not the case.”

“The job of the police is to maintain us secure as a public,” she stated. “Many Londoners have now misplaced religion within the police to do that.”

The findings of “Upsetting” Casey come almost 25 years after the Macpherson Report, which investigated the failures of the Met after the homicide of black teen Stephen Lawrence in 1993, additionally discovered energy in institutional racism and beneficial dozens of reforms.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that what was taking place contained in the museum was “simply surprising and unacceptable” and that “there must be a change in tradition and management”.

However he backed its chairman, Mark Rowley, who was appointed after Cressida Dick was compelled to step down final April, to “restore belief and confidence” with a draft reform unveiled in January.

Rowley referred to as Casey’s report “a really disturbing learn”.

He advised Sky Information: “We now have an actual drawback right here. We now have misogyny, homophobia and racism within the group and we’re going to root it out.”

The report, which recognized “systemic and elementary issues” throughout the Capital Territory, together with “insufficient administration”, made 16 suggestions that may represent “complete reform”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who’s answerable for the drive and initiated the overview, stated he anticipated it to be totally applied shortly.

He advised the BBC: “It’s in our pursuits to ensure that the police service modifications, each root and department.”

Casey warned that failure to reform was “unacceptable” and will imply the dismantling of the drive that displays greater than eight million folks throughout 620 sq. miles (1,605 sq. kilometers) of the British capital.

“The underside line is that if a corporation cannot repair itself, then there must be change,” she advised BBC Radio.

However she famous that “the toughest factor is asking the group to alter its tradition and do a greater job.”

The Met has failed to guard its staff and most of the people from “police perpetrators of home violence, nor those that abuse their workplace for sexual functions,” its report states.

“Many times, those that complain will not be believed or supported. They’re mistreated or face counterclaims from the defendants,” she added.

The 363-page overview additionally states that “absence of vigilance” implies that “predatory and unacceptable habits has been allowed to flourish.”

Racism additionally exists throughout the drive, with discrimination “typically ignored” and “complaints in opposition to black, Asian and minority ethnic officers more likely to be diverted”.

The Met’s investigations into crimes have additionally been criticized, with the overview stating that the drive relied on “overstuffed, dilapidated or damaged fridges and freezers” to retailer forensic proof.

A lunchbox was present in the identical fridge because the forensic rape samples, and a few of the gadgets had been so full they had been laced shut.

The report discovered that one of many fridges had damaged down, which means the proof inside may not be used.

(AFP)