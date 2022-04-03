Reside: Air strikes hit the Ukrainian port of Odessa on the Black Sea, says an official

A Ukrainian Inside Ministry official stated that air strikes rocked the strategic Black Sea port of Odessa in Ukraine early Sunday morning. The newest assault comes after Kyiv warned that Russia was attempting to bolster its forces within the south. Learn our reside weblog to compensate for the newest happenings. All instances are in Paris [GMT+2].

07:45 am: Explosions heard in Odessa “Odessa was attacked from the air,” Anton Hirashchenko, adviser to the Minister of the Inside, wrote on his Telegram account. “Fires broke out in some areas. The air defenses shot down some missiles,” he added.

An AFP correspondent heard explosions within the southwestern metropolis round 6 am (0300 GMT). The explosions emitted a minimum of three plumes of black smoke with flames that might apparently be seen in an industrial space. A soldier close to the location of one of many strikes stated it may need been a missile or a missile.

The assault comes as Russian forces look like withdrawing from the north of the nation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Friday that Russia was strengthening and getting ready “sturdy strikes” within the south, becoming a member of a raft of Western assessments that Russian forces have been regrouping.

Reuters