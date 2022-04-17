Reside: explosions heard in Kyiv, Zelensky says the state of affairs in Mariupol is “inhumane”

Native media reported that Kyiv residents heard explosions within the early hours of Sunday morning. Within the southeast, Russia claims to have taken management of Mariupol, the place the town was in a state of affairs that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky known as “inhumane”. Observe our dwell weblog for the newest developments. All occasions are in Paris (GMT + 2).

06:00 am: Zelensky says the state of affairs in Mariupol is “inhumane”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the state of affairs in Mariupol was “inhumane” and known as on the West to right away present heavy weapons, with Russia claiming to regulate a lot of the strategic port metropolis and urging its final defenders to give up.

Moscow mentioned Ukrainian forces within the metropolis ought to lay down their arms by Sunday, after weeks of relative calm within the capital, Kyiv, that ended with renewed Russian air strikes.

The Austrian chancellor, who’s the primary European chief to fulfill with Vladimir Putin in particular person because the invasion started, mentioned he believed the Russian president “believes he’s profitable the battle” in Ukraine.

However within the south, the devastated metropolis of Mariupol has develop into a logo of Ukraine’s unexpectedly fierce resistance since Russian forces invaded the previous Soviet nation on February 24.

Officers in Moscow now say they’re in full management there, though Ukrainian fighters are nonetheless hiding within the metropolis’s fortress-like metal mills.

“The state of affairs in Mariupol stays as harmful as attainable. Solely inhumane,” President Zelensky mentioned in a video tackle.

“Russia is intentionally attempting to destroy everybody there.”

05:56 am: Explosions are heard in Kyiv

Native media reported that explosions had been heard within the early hours of Sunday morning within the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

In a single day, sirens had been sounding over virtually all of Ukraine.

There was no official rationalization for the explosions and Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the stories, Russia renewed its offensive on the capital on the weekend, and Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko suggested residents who had fled the town earlier within the battle to not return.