Reside: Kyiv criticizes Russia’s allegations of a “soiled bomb” whereas the West warns Moscow in opposition to escalation

Ukraine has criticized Russia’s baseless claims that Kyiv is planning to make use of a radioactive bomb on its territory, calling the allegations “harmful” lies and prompting Western leaders to warn Moscow in opposition to utilizing any pretext to escalate the battle.

On the bottom, Russia fired missiles and drones on the southern Ukrainian-controlled city of Mykolaiv, destroying an residence constructing, because it ordered 60,000 individuals to flee the Kherson area within the face of a Ukrainian counterattack. All instances are in Paris time (GMT + 2).

4:45 a.m.: Russia bombs Ukrainian metropolis of Mykolaiv, orders civilians to evacuate Kherson, Russia launches missiles and drones at Ukraine-controlled southern metropolis of Mykolaiv, destroying an residence constructing, even because it orders 60,000 individuals to flee Kherson area “to save lots of your lives” Going through a Ukrainian counterattack.

Reuters witnessed that Sunday’s missile assault in Mykolaiv destroyed the highest ground of the residence constructing, sending shrapnel and particles via a yard and adjoining buildings, and no deaths have been recorded.

“After the primary explosion, I attempted to get out, however the door was caught,” mentioned Oleksandr Mizinov, 50, who was woken by the explosions from his mattress. “A minute or two later, there was a second, highly effective explosion. Our door crashed into the hall.”

Ukraine’s Basic Workers mentioned anti-aircraft defenses had shot down 12 Russian-made Iranian-made Shahid-136 assault plane prior to now 24 hours.

Learn extra: Ukraine faces a brand new Russian menace from Iranian-made “Kamikaze” plane

2:53 am: US, UK and France collectively reject Russia’s ‘soiled bomb’ allegations – the US, Britain and France collectively reject Russian allegations that Ukraine is getting ready to make use of a grimy bomb and warn Moscow to not use any pretext to escalate the battle.

Russian Protection Minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegations a few doable soiled bomb assault in a spherical of telephone talks with Western protection chiefs earlier Sunday.

“Our international locations have made clear that all of us transparently reject Russia’s false allegations that Ukraine is getting ready to make use of a grimy bomb on their soil,” the US State Division mentioned in a joint assertion with the British and French governments.

The assertion continued, “The world will see via any try to make use of this declare as a pretext for escalation.” We additionally reject any pretext for Russia’s escalation.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tweeted on Sunday that he had spoken to Ukraine’s Overseas Minister Dmytro Kuleba “to reject Russia’s false allegations that Ukraine is getting ready to make use of a grimy bomb on its soil.”

I spoke with Ukrainian Overseas Minister DmytroKuleba at present to debate continued US assist for Ukraine and to reject Russia’s false claims that Ukraine is getting ready to make use of a grimy bomb on its soil.

– Minister Anthony Blinken (SecBlinken) October 23, 2022 10:54 p.m.: Iran says it can provide Russia with 40 generators, Iran on Sunday introduced a contract with Russia to produce it with 40 generators to assist the gasoline business amid Western sanctions over Moscow’s warfare. In Ukraine, native media reported.

“Iran’s industrial successes aren’t restricted to the areas of missiles and drones,” Iranian Oil Ministry information company quoted Reza Nashadi, CEO of the Iranian Fuel Improvement and Engineering Firm, as saying.

He added, “Presently, 85 % of the services and gear wanted by the gasoline business are being constructed contained in the nation, and primarily based on this capability, a contract was just lately signed to export 40 Iranian generators to Russia.”

Nashadi didn’t specify the date of signing the contract and the date of supply of the generators.

Learn extra Evaluation of the warfare in Ukraine © France Médias Monde Graphic studio (France 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)