Reside: New Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s power grid as the primary snow falls

6:01 am: Ukraine battle is Asia’s drawback too, says Macron French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Asian international locations to affix the “rising consensus” in opposition to the battle in Ukraine, telling them the battle is “your drawback” too.

Macron instructed enterprise leaders on the sidelines of a Pacific summit that France was making an attempt to “create a rising consensus in an effort to say that this battle can be your drawback, as a result of it’s going to create loads of instability.”

5:40 a.m.: New wave of Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s grid as snow falls for the primary time New Russian strikes hit cities throughout Ukraine on Thursday, crippling the nation’s power infrastructure and plunging tens of millions into darkness as winter units in and temperatures drop. the warmth.

Repeated bombings have knocked out electrical energy and water provides throughout Ukraine, however the Kremlin has blamed civilian struggling on Kyiv’s refusal to barter, not Russian assaults.

AFP journalists in a number of Ukrainian cities mentioned the most recent assault coincided with the primary snowfall of the season, after officers in Kyiv warned of “tough” days forward.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned Thursday that “greater than 10 million Ukrainians are with out electrical energy,” including that the areas of Odessa, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Kiev had been the worst affected.

(FRANCE 24, AFP, Reuters, and the Related Press)