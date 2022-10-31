Reside: Putin holds talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders amid Caucasus tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday, a month after the worst clashes between Caucasus foes since struggle broke out in 2020. Ukraine’s grain transport threatens to deepen the worldwide meals disaster. Comply with France 24 for stay updates, all instances in Paris (GMT + 2).

7:21 am: A collection of explosions heard in Kiev, Reuters witnesses stated A collection of explosions was heard within the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning, in accordance with Reuters witnesses within the metropolis, whereas regional authorities in northern, japanese and central Ukraine additionally reported. missile strikes.

Russia has intensified its missile assaults on Ukraine in current weeks after blaming Kyiv for the explosion that destroyed the Crimean Bridge.

Witnesses stated smoke was seen rising over Kyiv after about 10 explosions.

6:35 a.m.: U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Chinese language International Minister Wang Yi mentioned the 2 superpower rivalries and Russia’s struggle in Ukraine in a name on Sunday, the State Division stated.

In a tweet, Blinken stated senior diplomats spoke of the necessity to “responsibly handle competitors between our two nations”.

The State Division stated additionally they mentioned the necessity for Beijing and Washington to maintain strains of communication open, in addition to the struggle in Ukraine.

US State Division spokesman Ned Value stated in an announcement that the secretary mentioned the necessity to preserve open strains of communication and responsibly handle the connection between the USA and the Individuals’s Republic of China, including that Blinken “raised Russia’s struggle in opposition to Ukraine and the threats it poses to international safety and the economic system. Extra.”

5:50 am: World meals provides in danger as Russia withdraws from grain export deal.

Two Singapore-based merchants stated a whole lot of 1000’s of tons of wheat reserved for supply to Africa and the Center East are in danger after Russia’s withdrawal, whereas Ukrainian corn exports to Europe shall be affected.

Russia on Saturday suspended its participation within the United Nations grain deal “indefinitely”, after what it stated was a significant Ukrainian drone assault on its Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

Earlier this 12 months, international wheat costs jumped to an all-time excessive, and corn hit a 10-year excessive, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added gasoline to a rally began by dangerous climate and provide disruptions from the Covid-19 virus.

Merchants stated Australia, a significant provider of wheat to Asia, is unlikely to have the ability to fill any provide hole, with transport intervals booked till February.

The summit with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev comes eight months after Putin’s assault on Ukraine alarmed a few of Russia’s allies. The trio will meet at Putin’s initiative within the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Kremlin stated it could concentrate on discussing implementation of agreements reached at Russian-brokered talks final 12 months and “different steps to boost stability and safety” within the area.

Moscow stated Putin would additionally maintain talks with every chief individually.

