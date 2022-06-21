Reside: Russia positive aspects floor as Ukrainians acknowledge ‘extraordinarily laborious’ preventing

Ukraine has acknowledged the difficulties of preventing in its east, the place Russian forces have seized territory and stepped up strain on two cities forward of this week’s European Union summit anticipated to welcome Kyiv’s bid to affix the bloc. Comply with France 24’s dwell weblog for the most recent developments. All instances are in Paris (GMT + 2).

12:09 am: Russia vows ‘critical’ penalties over rail transit ban in Lithuania Russian Safety Council chief Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday warned EU-NATO member Lithuania of ‘critical’ penalties over restrictions on transit of products topic to EU sanctions European rail to the Kaliningrad area of Moscow.

At a regional safety assembly in Kaliningrad, a Russian area sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland, Patrushev stated retaliatory steps “will probably be taken within the close to future. Their penalties may have a critical adverse impression on the Lithuanian inhabitants.”

11:12 a.m.: Kaliningrad authorities slams Vilnius’ ban on EU-sanctioned items transit by rail to Russian exclusion;

On Tuesday, the Russian Overseas Ministry summoned the European Union’s ambassador to Moscow, Markus Eder, in regards to the ban.

The European Union’s overseas coverage chief, Josep Borrell, stated on Monday that there was “no blockade” of land transit between Kaliningrad and different elements of Russia.

“Passengers and non-sanctioned items proceed to transit,” Borrell stated.

01:34 9:30 a.m.: The Russian military captured Tochkevka close to Severodonetsk; Meals depot destroyed in Odessa – Heavy preventing continues in Donbass, Ukraine, notably across the restive metropolis of Severodonetsk. The governor of Luhansk areas says Ukrainian forces are nonetheless holding on to the economic space across the Azot chemical plant, however their management of the world is restricted because the bombing continues. In southern Ukraine, Russia’s Struka missile strikes a granary on Monday within the port metropolis of Odessa.

Catherine Norris Trent studies from France 24.

“Months after this battle, Odessa continues to be a hotbed metropolis”

02:51 8:19 a.m.: The Kherson area of Ukraine is broadcasting Russian tv, the Russian navy stated, at this time, Tuesday, within the Kherson area of southern Ukraine, in a area the place Moscow has already launched the ruble and began distributing Russian passports.

It added that the Russian armed forces “reconstructed the final of the seven tv towers within the Kherson area to broadcast Russian tv channels” free of charge.

On the border of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, Russian forces occupied the Kherson area within the days following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Kirill Strimosov, one of many area’s pro-Moscow officers, stated on Tuesday that the area may be a part of Russia “earlier than the top of the yr.”

8:15 a.m.: The Kremlin says Lithuania’s resolution to dam some rail transport to Kaliningrad is a ‘violation of every little thing’ after Vilnius introduced final week that it might forestall the transit of products topic to EU sanctions from Russia by means of Lithuania, the Russian outpost in Kaliningrad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskovon on Monday referred to as it a “violation of every little thing”.

France 24 correspondent Nick Holdsworth studies from Riga, Latvia.

‘The Russians say this threatens their nationwide curiosity’

03:10 6:24 am: Russia makes positive aspects as Ukrainians admit ‘extraordinarily laborious’ preventing Ukraine has acknowledged difficulties in preventing in its east with Russian forces occupying territory and strain intensifying on two cities forward of this week’s EU summit anticipated to welcome Kyiv’s bid to affix the bloc.

The governor of Luhansk area, which has seen the fiercest Russian assaults in current weeks, stated the scenario was “extraordinarily tough” alongside the entrance line as of Monday night and that the Russian navy had amassed sufficient reserves to launch a large-scale offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky anticipated Russia to escalate its assaults forward of the European Union summit on Thursday and Friday. In an handle to the nation on Monday night, he was defiant, whereas additionally referring to the “tough” struggle in Luhansk for Severodonetsk and its sister metropolis, Lysichansk.

“We’re defending Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, this entire area, probably the most tough. Now we have the hardest struggle there,” he stated. “However we have now our robust guys and ladies there.”

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai stated Russian forces had captured most of Severodonetsk, except for the Azot chemical plant, the place a whole bunch of civilians had taken refuge for weeks. He stated that the highway between Severodonetsk and Lysechhansk with the town of Bakhmut was continuously beneath artillery hearth.

“Lysichansk was affected by intense Russian bombardment all through the day. It’s not possible to find out the variety of casualties,” Gidayi stated.

Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian ambassador to the Moscow-backed Luhansk Individuals’s Republic, stated its forces had been “shifting from the south in direction of Lysechansk” with battles raging in a number of cities.

“The approaching hours ought to result in important modifications within the steadiness of energy within the area,” he stated through Telegram.

6:12 a.m.: U.S. citizen killed in battle in Ukraine The State Division confirms a U.S. citizen was killed in battle in Ukraine final month, in line with a State Division obituary, after he joined hundreds of overseas fighters who volunteered to assist Ukraine fend off the invasion. Russian forces.

Stephen Zabelsky, 52, was killed in a struggle on Could 15, in line with an obituary printed in The Recorder, a newspaper in upstate New York, earlier this month. On Monday, media studies unfold of his demise.

Zabelsky, who was from New York and moved to Florida in recent times, is survived by his spouse, 5 stepchildren and a grandson, amongst different household.

In an announcement, a overseas ministry spokesman confirmed Zabelsky’s demise in Ukraine and stated the company was in touch together with his household and offered “all potential consular help.”

The spokesperson’s assertion reiterated earlier warnings that US residents mustn’t journey to Ukraine as a result of battle and the potential for being singled out by the Russian authorities. She added that any citizen of Ukraine ought to go away instantly.

2:14 a.m.: Russian journalist’s Nobel medal bought for $103.5 million, supposed to assist Ukraine, Dmitry Muratov, the Russian editor-in-chief of the impartial Novaya Gazeta newspaper, on Monday auctioned his Nobel Peace Prize gold medal for $103.5 million to learn from. Youngsters displaced by the battle in Ukraine.

All proceeds from the sale of the medal — which was snapped up by an unidentified cellphone bidder — will go to UNICEF’s humanitarian response to youngsters displaced by battle, in line with Heritage Auctions, which dealt with the sale.

Muratov received the award in 2021 together with Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, with the committee honoring them for his or her “efforts to guard freedom of expression”.

2:10 a.m.: Kremlin spokesman says Individuals captured in Ukraine have dedicated “crimes,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Monday that two Individuals captured in Ukraine whereas preventing with Kyiv’s military “threaten ‘Russian troopers and should'” Maintain them accountable for these crimes. Interview with NBC Information.

The interview is the primary time the Kremlin has commented on the circumstances of Alexander Drewic and Andy Hoyen, each US battle veterans, in line with NBC.

They’re troopers of fortune and have been concerned in unlawful actions on the territory of Ukraine. They had been concerned within the capturing and bombing of our troopers. “They had been placing their lives in peril,” Peskov instructed the community in English.

“They need to be held liable for the crimes they dedicated,” he added within the first elements of the interview, which had been made public.

These crimes have to be investigated.”

When pressed in regards to the crimes dedicated by the Individuals, Peskov admitted that their particular crimes weren’t but identified, however claimed that they’d not be lined by the Geneva Conventions on prisoners of battle.

“They don’t seem to be (in) the Ukrainian military, so they don’t seem to be topic to the Geneva Conventions,” a Kremlin spokesman stated.

(France 24, Agence France-Presse, The Related Press, Reuters)

