Reside: Russian Patriarch Kirill requires a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia’s religious chief Patriarch Kirill on Thursday referred to as for a ceasefire in Ukraine on the event of Orthodox Christmas, which the 2 international locations rejoice this week.

This name got here as NATO Secretary Normal Jens Stoltenberg warned of the hazard of underestimating the struggle ambitions of Russia and President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Comply with our reside weblog for the most recent developments, all instances are in Paris time (GMT +1).

10:12 a.m.: NATO chief warns in opposition to underestimating Russia NATO Secretary Normal Jens Stoltenberg has warned that it’s harmful to underestimate the ambitions of Russia and President Vladimir Putin amid the struggle in Ukraine.

“They’ve proven nice willingness to take losses and undergo,” Stoltenberg instructed a enterprise convention in Norway.

“We have now no indication that President Putin has modified his plans and targets in Ukraine. It’s due to this fact harmful to underestimate Russia.”

9:57 a.m.: Patriarch Kirill requires a cease-fire on Orthodox Christmas Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill has referred to as for a cease-fire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, which the 2 international locations rejoice this week.

“I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia, enchantment to all events concerned within the inside battle with a name for a cease-fire and the institution of a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 till 00:00 on January 7 in order that the Orthodox can Individuals attend Mass on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

One of many fundamental pillars of President Putin’s ruling equipment, the 75-year-old Kirill has championed conservative non secular values ​​and supported the Kremlin’s struggle in Ukraine.

( Jowhar with AFP, The Related Press and Reuters)