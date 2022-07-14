Reside: The embattled Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa leaves the Maldives on a Saudi aircraft

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the Maldives after fleeing his nation amid an financial meltdown and political disaster. Comply with the France 24 reside weblog for the most recent developments. All occasions are in Paris time (GMT + 2).

9:42 am: The embattled Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa leaves the Maldives on a Saudi aircraft

Authorities officers within the Maldives stated, Thursday, that he boarded a Saudi Airways aircraft that may take him to Singapore after which to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The official spoke on situation of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka early on Wednesday as protesters have been seizing authorities buildings to demand his resignation.

Anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka on Thursday stated they’d ended their occupation of official buildings, as they vowed to press forward with their try to deliver down the president and prime minister within the face of a horrible financial disaster.

Protesters overran President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s palace on the weekend, forcing him to flee to the Maldives on Wednesday, when activists additionally stormed the workplace of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Rajapaksa had promised to resign on Wednesday, however there was no announcement that he would.

