Reside: Zelensky accuses Russia of “genocide” in Donbass

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow on Thursday of committing “genocide” within the jap Donbass area, the place the town of Severodonetsk is below assault from Russian bombing. Comply with our reside weblog for the newest developments, all occasions are Paris time (GMT + 2).

7:16 a.m.: Zelensky condemns Russia’s assault on Donbass Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned Moscow’s brutal assault on Donbass – redirecting its forces after failing to seize Kyiv – noting that its bombing might go away the complete area “uninhabited”.

“All of this, together with the deportation of our folks and the mass killing of civilians, is a transparent genocidal coverage pursued by Russia,” he mentioned. Professional-Moscow separatist teams have managed components of Donbass since 2014 however now Russia seems intent on controlling the complete area.

The invading forces are approaching a number of cities, together with the strategically positioned Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which stand on the essential street to the jap administrative middle of Ukraine at Kramatorsk.

(France 24 with AFP)