Reside: Zelensky says Russian forces wish to ‘destroy all the things’

Russian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Russian forces are advancing into japanese Ukraine, bombing main cities and aiming to “destroy all the things there”, as Moscow has indicated it’s digging into an extended conflict in opposition to its neighbour. The occasions are in Paris time (GMT + 2).

08:59: UK authorities mandates sale of Chelsea Soccer Membership after Abramovich The British authorities introduced on Wednesday that it has given the inexperienced mild to Todd Boley’s takeover of Chelsea Soccer Membership from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. The Secretary of State for Digital, Tradition, Media and Sport, Nadine Doris, stated it issued a license permitting the deal late on Tuesday, shortly after it obtained approval from the Premier League.

“We’re satisfied that the proceeds from the sale won’t profit Roman Abramovich or different sanctioned people,” Doris wrote on Twitter. “Given the sanctions we’ve imposed on these related to (Vladimir) Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the membership’s long-term future can solely be assured underneath a brand new proprietor,” she stated.

A consortium led by Boehly, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball group, has already agreed a document 4.25 billion pound ($5.3 billion) deal to purchase the Premier League membership from Abramovich on Might 7.

8:47 a.m.: Zelensky stated he’ll solely converse immediately with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Wednesday that he’s solely prepared to talk immediately along with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and never via intermediaries. He added that if the Russian president “understands actuality”, there’s a chance of discovering a diplomatic approach out of the battle.

Talking to an viewers on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Zelensky stated Ukraine would battle to regain all of its territory. The Ukrainian president stated that Moscow ought to withdraw its forces to present strains earlier than Russia begins its invasion on February 24.

5:55 a.m.: Zelensky renews requires overseas companions for weapons Because the conflict enters its fourth month on Wednesday, Russian forces have been relentlessly shelling the economic metropolis of Severodonetsk as they attempt to encircle it, a significant goal of current combating within the Donbass area.

Zelensky mourned the 1000’s of Ukrainian women and men who’ve died for the reason that Russian invasion started whereas renewing requires heavy weapons from overseas companions, saying weapons destined for Kyiv are the “finest funding in stability on this planet.”

(France 24, Agence France-Presse, The Related Press, Reuters)