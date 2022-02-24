Residents of Ukraine recount Russian attacks: “We realized we had nowhere to go’

In the early hours of Thursday morning, February 24, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any country that dared to intervene would face “consequences it hasn’t seen before.” Videos circulated on social media showed violent missile attacks and Russian deployments on the ground. A France 24 observer team spoke with residents of Kharkiv, Kiev and Bila Tserkva, who told us how the invasion happened in their cities.

The morning of February 24 was marked by heavy bombing in the capital Kiev, as well as Kharkiv, Odessa and many other Ukrainian cities and towns as Russia began its invasion of the country. Videos circulating on Twitter, Telegram and other social networks show the eruptions and their aftermath.

Russian air strikes have targeted military facilities across the country, including airports and ammunition depots.

Gorgeous. Video of a missile hitting an airport, reportedly in Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine. The geographical scale of this thing is crazy pic.twitter.com/odhvqin77Y

— Alec Luhn (ASLuhn) February 24, 2022 A video posted to Twitter on February 24, 2022 shows a missile hitting a civilian-military airport in Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine. People in Kharkiv began to take cover in the subway stations.

#UKRAINE Le média Ukrainia Novosti annonce que des bombardements russes touchent Kharkiv, deuxième ville du pays. The residents themselves réfugie dans les station de métro. # UkraineRussie #UkrainianCrisis pic.twitter.com/20ekS9jhtL

– La Mule – le média qui s’entête (LaMuleMedia) February 24, 2022 These videos taken on February 24, 2022 show people sheltering in subway stations in Kharkiv from the bombing. Ivan (not his real name), a resident of Kharkiv, spoke to the Jowharobserver team in a phone call that was interrupted by the sounds of explosions.

We heard explosions since five in the morning [Kyiv time, GMT+2] This morning. He paused briefly, and then just before she called me, another explosion occurred. I live in the north of the city, we are about 22 km from the border [with Russia]. On the streets, the situation is rather calm. There are queues all over the place, and people are buying everything they can. We are at home at the moment. We went outside on the balcony, to at least breathe some fresh air, as it was not possible to stay inside anymore.

There was only another explosion, about 5 kilometers away. We are waiting for more information. If we need to be evacuated, we have to find someone who can come to take us. We’ve gathered our things, and we’re getting ready.

Residents of Ukrainian cities immediately began to make preparations. Cities like Kiev and Kharkiv saw long queues outside banks, gas stations, and grocery stores.

Toujours sur la SnapMap, similar images in Kiev. ICI, files d’attentes devant ce supermarché à l’ouest de Kiev (50.46256597045817, 30.355350520829052). On the voice of the organization l’embouteillage de personnes quittent la ville vers le sud et l’ouest pic.twitter.com/BWFhzyE0

— Alexandre Horn (@Alexandre_HRN) February 24, 2022 A video shared on SnapMap and retweeted on Twitter on February 24, 2022 shows a long line of people waiting outside a grocery store in Kiev. “I started hearing huge explosions, because I live in the city centre, and then turned on the news” Yulia Vernikivska, who is in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine, started hearing the explosions early in the morning.

My hometown is 80 km from Kiev, there are airports and two military bases there. I was woken up at 5:30 am by a friend who told me Russia had invaded Ukraine and I was clearly in shock. Ten minutes later, I started hearing huge explosions because I live in the city center and then the news turned on and we were obviously told that Russia had invaded Ukraine.

A lot of people in Kiev got scared and are trying to get out of Kiev to go to Western Ukraine. But they are trapped on the outskirts of Kiev and there are a lot of traffic jams. I know that in some eastern cities, as in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) for example, people are evacuated by trains and go to central Ukraine.

“There are 2, 3, maybe 4 million people who want to cross the border,” Jeremy de la Cruz is a French citizen who lives in Ukraine with his family, in a village about 29 kilometers from Kiev. He witnessed a mass exodus from the capital.

The explosions woke me up at five in the morning. I opened the window and heard two sulfates and my window shook. It was an explosion at a military base. I went back and forth to Kiev to pick up my relatives and encountered some French, four of whom are now taking refuge in my house.

I saw four kilometers of traffic jams at every gas station. But I was on a deserted road heading to Kiev. On the other hand, in the other direction, there were millions of vehicles hitting the bumpers.

Traffic piled up on the western side of Kiev while people were trying to flee. Intermittent explosions in the background. pic.twitter.com/1Xzd5TlEnK

– Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) February 24, 2022 This video, posted to Twitter on February 24, 2022, shows long lines of banned cars in a traffic jam on a motorway leading out of Kiev. The two-lane road turned into a four-lane road. People drive the car in the middle, on the grass, on the shoulder of the road. I saw at least 4,000 people on the side of the highway walking, probably because they didn’t have a car.

Right now, there are 2, 3, maybe 4 million people who want to cross the border. But who knows if we will remain stuck in camps or stuck on the highway indefinitely? I prefer to assess the situation, find out how things are going at the border and, if possible, cross it calmly … We will decide what to do according to the circumstances.

Video provided by Jeremy de la Cruz.

A photo taken by our Observer shows people packing their car to leave Kiev. © Jérèmy de la Cruz ‘We started collecting passports and money, but then we realized we had nowhere to go’ Yulia and her family began preparations as soon as they heard the bombing, but like Jérèmy and his family, they decided to stay where they were.

I was so scared, especially when I heard those explosions. I didn’t know what to do. It’s impossible to describe what it sounded like because it wasn’t like the sound of fireworks. There were five huge explosions. We started collecting our passports and money, but then we realized we had nowhere to go. People are in a panic. They are just trying to withdraw money and get some water supply, but they are also definitely ready to fight.

Currently, everything is open, but people withdraw money and buy medicines. But I suppose the Ukrainians are ready to fight and ready to resist. Personally, my family and I plan to stay here to defend our homes because we have nowhere to run and we want to stay in our motherland.

Western leaders strongly condemned the attack on Ukraine, including US President Joe Biden, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and French President Emmanuel Macron.