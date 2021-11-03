residents react to mayor hidalgo's plans for a '100% cycling' paris

When the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, entered the French presidential race last month, she did so with a bang: She vowed to make the City of Lights 100 percent bike-friendly by 2026. While it is expected to the 100 million euro project leads to a drastic cut in the city. emissions, it also threatens to drive out those who depend to keep their engines running.

Since taking office as mayor of Paris in 2014, Anne Hidalgo has made no secret of her disdain for cars: parking spaces have been ripped away, car lanes have been ceded to bike lanes and entire streets, including the right bank of the River Seine. . they have been pedestrian. And for good reason, as Paris is known for its dirty air. The city is regularly subject to dangerous peaks of smog, and even briefly topped the list of the most polluted cities in the world.

Hidalgo has worked hard to reverse this trend and, since its inauguration, has invested 150 million euros in adding 300 kilometers of bike lanes to the Paris cycling network, which now extends to the suburbs and totals more than 1,000 kilometers. His latest plan adds to that, including building 130 kilometers of new bike lanes and converting 52 kilometers of “Corona lanes,” the temporary cycle routes established during the pandemic, to permanent ones.

In addition, the City Council recently revealed plans to pedestrianize the historic heart of Paris, banning most cars in the central districts (districts) of Paris, including areas that are home to monuments such as Notre Dame Cathedral, which is considered the heart of Paris. In September, the speed limit in Paris was lowered to 30 kilometers per hour (from 50 kilometers per hour) in a new attempt to reduce pollution.

Hidalgo’s green drive has angered some motorists, who accuse her of causing traffic jams and ignoring the needs of those who depend on their cars for a living. However, she won a second term as mayor of Paris last year. Now she hopes that her environmental credentials will help her increase her chances (she is currently voting in the single digits) as she fixes her gaze on the Elysee Palace in the 2022 presidential election.

Jowharspoke with a city planner, taxi driver, traveler, driver and activist to find out their views on how the Hidalgo renovation in Paris is affecting them.

Vincent Cottet, the urban planner: ‘Cars are not the future anyway’

Urban planner Vincent Cottet said he was in favor of Hidalgo’s plan and said it is in line with what other large cities, such as London, Sydney and Vancouver, are currently doing. “Some people are against it because they are just seeing how it will affect their [immediate] comfort or the situation they are in at the moment. But we are in 2021 and we are facing climate change, that is a fact. Politicians must make bold decisions now that lead to more carbon-free mobility, ”he said.

Cottet said he thinks Paris will likely see a big drop in traffic thanks to the plan. And as a result, other transportation options, such as electric bikes, electric scooters, electric rental cars, and extended public transportation services, will become more available and affordable.

“Because if you look at what it costs to operate and maintain a car, it is not cheaper,” he said.

“The problem we have today in Paris is clearly that there is too much traffic. Statistics show that the vast majority of city car trips last only a few kilometers, nothing more. Only 30 percent of trips made on the Paris ring road last more than 10 kilometers, “he said.

“If there is less traffic and instead you ride a bicycle or an electric bike, you can move much faster than if you were driving.”

Cottet said that road maintenance in the île-de-France region (the area around Paris) costs more than € 100 million a year, so huge amounts of money can be saved and reinvested in other modes of transport. . He noted that a drop in traffic would also mean fewer accidents and hospitalizations, and fewer pollution-related health problems, thus “costing society less” in the long run.

Émilie Lemoule, Commuter Sales Director: ‘Knowing customers will be difficult’

Émilie Lemoule is a single mother living in a southern suburb of Paris. About twice a week you need to drive into town to meet with clients. Although many suburbs are developing their public transport networks to better connect with the French capital, Lemoule lives in an area where buses and commuter trains are far away and few in between.

“Oh, I am totally dependent on my car,” he said. “It would take me too long to take public transport from here, it just wouldn’t be possible.” Also, you usually meet two or more three clients on each visit to Paris, and they can be spread out anywhere in the city.

Lemoule fears that Hidalgo’s bike plan could result in her losing “a monstrous amount of time in the car” by getting stuck in traffic jams created by those trying to navigate the vehicle restricted zones announced by the City Council.

“In my work, it would be very difficult to get around with the help of a bicycle or an e-scooter because I need to carry a lot of things for work, like my computer and files, etc.”

“I mean, anything is possible,” Lemoule said. “But it would mean completely reorganizing the way our sales teams work. Maybe some meetings would have to be held Teams rather than in person, for example. But, in general, it would complicate things a lot if I can’t use my car. ”

Despite the difficulties, he said, “when it comes to the environment, I think the plan could be a good one.”

“Paris is too polluted.”

Karim, the Parisian taxi driver: ‘I think we can make it work’

Karim, who only wanted to give his first name, has worked as a taxi driver in Paris for the last 10 years. He said he supports Hidalgo’s plan, as long as the bike lanes are secured and cyclists respect the rules of the road, “because right now there is total anarchy.”

In the past five to six years, Karim said that he has witnessed how the number of cyclists in Paris has grown exponentially due to both Covid fears and the rise of bike lanes.

“I was recently in Vienna and saw how cyclists and drivers coexisted thanks to safe cycle lanes, so I think it is possible,” he said.

“We can make it work.”

Parisian taxis can use the capital’s bus lanes and, like delivery vehicles and other necessary means of transport, have been exempted from the City Council’s proposal to ban cars in the city center. This exemption means that, in some places, it may be easier for Karim to traverse the city.

But he noted that City Council decisions have increased traffic in some areas. “Because we will have to make more detours, it could take longer and make it more difficult for us to get to the places.”

Karim is not concerned that Hidalgo’s plan will affect his income, which normally ranges between € 1,600 and € 1,700 a month. “It is in our work agreement that if we drive at less than 30 kilometers per hour we charge for the time we dedicate, and if we drive more than 30 kilometers we charge per kilometer, so it will not really affect our wages.”

Brahim Ben Ali, the driver of the shared transport applications: ‘A coup de grace for the profession’

Brahim Ben Ali has been working for a variety of transport services in Paris since 2016. Unlike taxi drivers, he and his colleagues cannot use the city’s bus lanes and have not been exempted from car bans in the central Paris.

“Taxi drivers really have no problem because Madame Hidalgo keeps saying that they provide a public service,” he said. “But for some reason we don’t count.”

On October 20, a few days before Hidalgo presented his project “Paris 100% cycling”, Ben Ali and around 100 other drivers protested against his “unfair treatment” in front of the City Hall.

Ben Ali, who works 80 to 90 hours per week, including waiting time between clients, said his profession had already been hit hard by the city’s new 30-kilometer-per-hour speed limit.

“The slowdown means we went from making an average of 15 trips a day to 10,” he explained.

The new bike plan has him worried. “It is a death sentence for the profession. We have set prices for our trips and we cannot use the bus lanes so of course it will be more advantageous for a customer to take a taxi rather than sit in our cars. [in a traffic jam] for 45 minutes. ”

“Morale is pretty low among drivers right now,” he said. “Some talk about moving from Paris and others talk about quitting smoking.” Despite the long hours, he said most drivers who work for ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft earn an average of just $ 1,500 a month.

“We will be back in front of the City Hall to protest on November 24, and every month after that if necessary.”

Tony Renucci, the Pure Air Activist: ‘Breathable Air’

Tony Renucci is the head of the clean air activist group Respire Asso. He is optimistic about the plan, “if in practice it means that cars will be replaced by bicycles on most trips.”

According to the Parisian air quality monitoring network Airparif, traffic in Paris and on its ring road is by far the worst source of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution in the city, accounting for 65 percent . However, when it comes to fine particles – particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter that the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified as carcinogenic, saying they can cause asthma and heart disease – burning wood is the biggest culprit, accounting for 49 percent, with traffic second to 35 percent.

Although there are no official estimates yet on how much Hidalgo’s car ban initiatives will contribute to reducing pollution in the French capital, the mayor’s annual car-free day (Paris Respire Sans Voiture), held in September this year, led to a 20 percent drop in nitrogen dioxide levels.

Renucci said that if Hidalgo’s strategy to create traffic congestion actually discourages people from taking their cars unless they actually have to, Parisians will likely enjoy “more breathable air” in the future.