Responding to Omicron, France reduces reinforcement delay, adds other measures

France said on Friday that it will reduce the time between the second and third Covid-19 vaccine injections to four months and will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter some places, as the Omicron variant will become dominant.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that starting in January, the gap between the second and third immunizations would be shortened by a month of five months.

Castex also said that major public parties and fireworks will be banned on New Year’s Eve and recommended that people, even if vaccinated, take a self-test before gathering for the end of the year parties.

To increase the pressure on people to get vaccinated, the government will introduce a bill early next year to change the French health pass to a vaccination pass. That means that people will have to be vaccinated in order to enter restaurants or use long-distance public transportation.

Under current rules, a recent negative test can serve as a health pass even without vaccination.

“We cannot allow the refusal of some French to be vaccinated to affect the life of the whole country,” Castex said in a televised speech.

Castex said that due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in Britain, travel from Britain to France will not be allowed from Saturday unless the travelers are French, have a French partner or are permanent residents of France.

