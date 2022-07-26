Retired Russian common pressured to battle in Ukraine? False information story shared by newspapers

In late June, a number of British and American newspapers revealed a photograph that they claimed confirmed a retired Russian common named Pavel who had been pulled out of retirement by a determined Russian military and despatched to battle in Ukraine. The articles claimed that this story was proof that Russia didn’t have sufficient officers to conduct the warfare in Ukraine. Nonetheless, because it turned out, the person on this picture will not be a common and was not referred to as Pavel. There isn’t a proof that he was despatched to Ukraine.

Should you solely have a minute: The tabloids, largely British and American, revealed an image on June 26 of an chubby man, claiming to be a retired Russian common named Pavel, who was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin to battle on the entrance strains in Ukraine. . They claimed it was proof that Putin was “working out of senior officers” due to his warfare in Ukraine. A workforce of France 24 screens, together with different technique of fact-finding, have found the identification of the person within the picture. His title will not be Pavel and never a common. He’s a former border official. There isn’t a indication that it’s at the moment in Ukraine. Truth-check intimately: On June 26, Britain’s Each day Star revealed an article claiming that “a retired overweight Russian common, 67, has been despatched to battle on the entrance strains in Ukraine”.

This tabloid cites a “high-ranking intelligence supply” who stated: “Most of them [Vladimir Putin’s] The perfect and hardest senior commanders had been killed or wounded within the preventing in Ukraine, so he resorts to sending second-class officers to the entrance who do not final lengthy… Now he is pulling the generals out of retirement and a kind of is Normal Pavel. “

The article features a picture displaying a fats man in camouflage clothes and a inexperienced hat. The tabloid claims that that is the person in query – a 67-year-old Russian common named Pavel.

Different tabloids picked up the information. The New York Put up revealed the identical picture on June 26 in addition to a hyperlink to an article in regards to the so-called retired common. The submit received greater than 2000 likes.

Display screen seize of a tweet from the New York Put up dated June 26, 2022. © The Observers The issue is that the picture these newspapers revealed doesn’t really present a common named Pavel. Two Belgian fact-checking web sites, Knack and VRT, investigated the matter.

Our reviews confirmed what these retailers found – the person within the picture is Ivan Torshin. He’s a border guard officer, not a retired main common. He’s 58, not 67. Furthermore, there is no such thing as a proof on social media or within the press that he was despatched to Ukraine.

A border patrol officer named Yvan Turchin, not “Normal” Pavel So as to establish the person within the picture, Belgian media used a facial recognition program referred to as PimEyes. This instrument didn’t establish the person in camouflage clothes, nevertheless it did establish the opposite two males within the picture.

PimEyes software program was used to establish two males on this picture. © The Observers The Belgian fact-finding firm VRT has recognized the person on the left on this picture as Dmitriy Litvinov, the mayor of the Yelansky district of Volgograd area in southwest Russia.

Facial recognition software program referred to as PimEyes recognized this man as Dmitry Litvinov. © VRT Alexander Bondarenko, an official in the identical district, poses subsequent to him on this picture.

Pemiz recognized this man as Alexander Bondarenko. © VRT A number of males in inexperienced berets with a gold emblem are additionally proven within the picture. A Google search revealed that these hats are worn by Russian border officers.

Our workforce looked for different photographs of this scene by typing “Yelan” – the title of the primary metropolis within the Yelansky District the place the 2 males within the picture dwell and work – and “Border Guard”.

This Google search pulled up an analogous picture (see beneath, proper) in an article revealed by Russian media. The image reveals the identical man in camouflage clothes. The paving stones on the bottom are the identical as within the authentic picture, in addition to the monument behind it. It’s virtually definitely the identical event.

Aspect by aspect, you possibly can see the picture revealed by the Each day Star (left) and the memorial picture held by Border Power veterans in Yilan final Might. © Observers

Based on this text by a Russian media outlet, this scene occurred through the commemoration of border power veterans on Might 27 in a park in Yilan, on a Russian state vacation to have a good time the border guards.

Different images of the identical ceremony had been revealed on the Telegram channel of Yilan District. Once more, you possibly can see the identical man who appeared within the picture revealed by the newspapers.

To disclose the identification of this man, we ran the phrases “border guard” and “Yelan” by the Yandex search engine. We created a bunch created on the Russian social community Odnoklassniki referred to as “Border Guards of the Yelansky District and Vologgrad Area”.

There’s a group of photographs of man in camouflage widespread on this group. He’s recognized in a number of images as “Ivan Torshin”. There’s even a hyperlink to his private account (test it out right here).

Ivan Torshin additionally has one other account on Odnoklassniki (test it out right here).

Certainly one of my Torchen accounts on Odnoklassniki supplies extra details about it. He’s presumably 58 years outdated (not 67, because the tabloids claimed). In a single model, he stated that he lives within the metropolis of Jizak in Uzbekistan. One other account says he’s based mostly in Yilan, Russia.

Both approach, he would not seem to dwell in a “suburb of Moscow,” because the Each day Star claimed.

From the images and feedback on his profile, we had been in a position to conclude that he grew up in Yilan. He educated in Yilan, then labored as a border guard in Jizek, Uzbekistan, earlier than retiring in 2010.

Conclusion: No, the picture revealed by many newspapers doesn’t present a 67-year-old retired common named Pavel. The person in camouflage clothes within the picture is Ivan Torshin, 58 years outdated. Torshin doesn’t seem to dwell in Moscow.

Seems Ivan Torshin could be very lively on social media. Proceed publishing after the article appeared within the Each day Star. He by no means talked about journey to Ukraine.

Our workforce additionally investigated whether or not there was certainly a retired Russian common named Pavel who was not too long ago dispatched to Ukraine – believing that the story could possibly be true, even when the mistaken image was linked to the story. Nonetheless, we didn’t discover leads or details about it.