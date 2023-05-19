Returning to Arab League hinges on the Captagon Conflict in Syria.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is set to attend the Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, his first in 12 years. The move comes as Gulf states seek to combat the trade in Captagon, a synthetic stimulant known as the “poor man’s cocaine”, which is produced mainly in Syria and worth over $10bn in the region. The trade has become a key lifeline for the Syrian economy, hit by sanctions and civil war. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have reportedly sought to welcome Assad back into the international community by urging a crackdown on Captagon production.