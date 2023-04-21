Revamping the Title: EU Contemplates Evacuation of its Citizens in Conflict-Stricken Sudan

The European Union announced on Friday that it is preparing for the possibility of evacuating its citizens from Khartoum amidst ongoing armed conflicts in the Sudanese capital. “We are trying to coordinate an operation to get our civilians out of the city which is now in a high-risk situation. We are working on different possibilities for taking people out,” a senior EU official stated. According to the official, the security situation is not conducive to an evacuation operation currently, but once conditions permit, the EU and seven EU member states with missions in Sudan, including France, Germany, and Italy, will transport the roughly 1,500 trapped EU citizens out of Khartoum by road since the airport is closed. A three-day ceasefire would be necessary to carry out such an operation, the official added. “We will be following closely the situation to wait for the moment that it can be done,” the official said, “At that moment, it’s our expectation we will be fully prepared to go ahead with the evacuation of our nationals.”

The clashes between Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have resulted in over 400 deaths and thousands of injuries since they erupted on Saturday. In the violence, a senior EU humanitarian official was shot and wounded, and the bloc’s ambassador to Sudan was “assaulted” at his residence.

