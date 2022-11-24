Richarlison’s overhead kick seals Brazil’s World Cup victory over Serbia

Brazil topped Serbia 2-0 of their World Cup opener on Thursday as Richarlison’s second-half targets, together with a shocking overhead kick, propelled the five-time champions to the highest of Group G.

FIFA World Cup 2022 © FMM Graphics studio The Tottenham Hotspur ahead was in advantageous type when donning Brazil’s golden yellow equipment this 12 months, opening the scoring with a simple header earlier than doubling the lead together with his acrobatic effort.

Tite’s determination to go together with 4 strikers – Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Rafinha and Richarlison – in his attacking line-up paid off handsomely because the South Individuals dominated the sport and made Serbia work onerous each time they superior.

Vinicius used his acceleration effectively to beat his participant persistently whereas Neymar, taking part in in a free position, usually discovered pockets of house, however an excellent Serbian protection saved Brazilat Bey within the first half.

Serbia was sweating over the health of its historic high scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, however coach Dragan Stojkovic selected him within the beginning lineup.

In distinction to Brazil’s attacking line, which was menacing from all sides, the Fulham ahead discovered himself remoted up entrance with little service.

The second half was one-way visitors as Brazil moved by the gears, Richarlison and Neymar missed gorgeous probabilities contained in the penalty space and Alex Sandro and Casemiro despatched long-range efforts towards the woodwork.

The breakthrough got here an hour after Neymar’s sensible work discovering Vinicius, whose first shot was saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, however Richarlison was in the fitting place to benefit from the rebound to attain his first World Cup aim.

Serbia had been taking part in conservatively up till that time and had no selection however to push ahead, which gave Brazilmore house and the second aim from Richarlison introduced the most important roar of the evening from the Brazilian aspect.

When Richarlison tried to regulate a cross from Vinicius, the ball bounced over his head and he leaped into the air to fireplace a shot into the online to seal the win for Brazil.

Switzerland is second within the group after beating Cameroon 1-0 and Serbia is backside of the checklist.

(Reuters)