Right-wing champion vanishing on trial for blocking migrants at sea

Italy’s former hardline interior minister, Matteo Salvini, was tried on Saturday for his refusal to allow a migrant rescue boat to dock in August 2019, leaving 147 people stranded at sea for days. The trial comes at a critical time for the far-right leader, whose fortunes have declined dramatically since the dramatic standoff.

The former fire minister appeared in a Palermo court, accused of kidnapping 147 migrants aboard the Open Arms rescue ship, most of whom remained at sea for 18 grueling days in sweltering heat. Salvini, whose far-right Liga party takes a hard line on immigration, has said he was only doing his job to protect Italy’s borders by refusing to get on the Spanish NGO ship.

Saturday’s hearing was largely procedural and lasted less than three hours, before the presiding judge set the next session for Dec. 17. Salvini tweeted a photo of himself inside the courtroom, mocking a “trial sought by the left and by fans of illegal immigration.” .

Qui Aula di Giustizia del carcere di Palermo. Il process voluto dalla sinistra e dai tifosi dell’immigrazione clandestina comincia: how much costerà ai cittadini italiani? pic.twitter.com/LKUUjLSOFD

– Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) October 23, 2021

Activists hope the court case will set a legal precedent, sending a warning to governments that are hindering search and rescue missions in the Mediterranean. The trial could also have important implications for Italian politics, as it could deal a fatal blow to Salvini’s political career, or offer him a platform to reverse a drop in polls and defend himself against rivals on the far right.

Prosecutors in Palermo have charged Salvini with kidnapping, abuse of power and neglect of duty for keeping migrants at sea off the Italian island of Lampedusa for nearly three weeks, even as conditions on board deteriorated dramatically. Some people jumped overboard in despair as the captain repeatedly pleaded for a safe harbor. Finally, after an 18-day ordeal, an Italian judge overruled the interior minister and the remaining migrants aboard the ship were allowed to disembark.

Prosecutors say that Salvini’s actions violated “international conventions that govern maritime salvage and, in general, the protection of human life.” They say the interior minister ignored instructions from the prime minister’s office urging him to at least allow minors to disembark aboard the ship.

Salvini’s prosecution was made possible by a Senate vote that stripped the former minister of his parliamentary immunity, paving the way for a trial. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Defense: a ‘sacred duty’

Salvini claims he was protecting the country as part of his “closed ports” policy, which was aimed at preventing people from attempting the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean into Italy. When the trial was announced earlier this year, he tweeted that defending the country was the “sacred duty” of all Italians. “Am I going to trial for this, for having defended my country?” I ask. “I will go with my head held high.”

At the time of the Open Arms incident, Salvini was part of a coalition government in which he simultaneously held the positions of Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. He has argued that his immigration policy was not his alone, but was approved by the government, including former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, whom he has called as a witness in the trial.

In a push for defense, a Catania court earlier this year dismissed a related case in which Salvini was accused of blocking other migrants aboard the Italian coast guard ship Gregoretti. The prosecutor in that case argued that Salvini was carrying out the government policy agreed to by other cabinet members when he kept the 116 migrants at sea for five days.

The Witnesses: Senior Officials and a Hollywood Star

Twenty-three civil parties, including the Spanish NGO Open Arms and nine migrants who were on board the ship, are represented at the trial. In addition to Conte, high-profile witnesses called to testify include Salvini’s successor at the Interior Ministry, Luciana Lamorgese, and current Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio, who also served as deputy prime minister at the time.

Plans for actor Richard Gere to testify have attracted increased attention, and Salvini scoffed at a “show trial.” The Hollywood star, known as an activist for Tibet and other human rights issues, boarded the Open Arms ship in August 2019 to support migrants, a visit that Salvini scoffed at at the time.

Hollywood icon Richard Gere helps serve meals to migrants aboard the Open Arms ship on August 9, 2019. © Francisco Gentico, AP

“Tell me how serious a trial is where Richard Gere will come from Hollywood to testify about my wrongdoing,” Salvini told reporters outside the courtroom on Saturday. “I hope it lasts as short a time as possible because there are more important things to take care of.”

Salvini had previously joked that he would ask Gere for an autograph for his mother.

Political implications: ‘Salvini’s moment has passed’

While the port standoff two years ago dominated the headlines in Italy for weeks, the opening of the trial has attracted surprisingly little attention in the Italian media. The contrast reflects both Salvini’s decaying fortune and the public’s fatigue with the issue, says Luca Tomini, professor of political science at the Université libre de Bruxelles, describing the trial as “an echo of something Italians have left behind.”

Salvini’s position has suffered a sharp decline since he pulled a coalition government uncomfortable with the Five Star Movement against the system on the carpet in August 2019, shortly after the Open Arms incident. His far-right party, the League, was sailing high in the polls at the time, and Salvini hoped to trigger an early election. But the measure failed when rival parties agreed to form a coalition, leaving the League out. Since then, Salvini has been overtaken to the right by another far-right team, the Brothers of Italy, and a beating at the hands of left-wing parties in municipal elections last week confirmed the League’s dramatic downfall.

“This is an extremely difficult time for Salvini, whose right-wing leadership is in crisis,” Tomini told FRANCE 24. “Salvini hopes to use the trial as a platform, an opportunity to revive his decaying political fortune in the event of a verdict of no guilt. [But] for the moment, the main party on the right is Giovanna Meloni’s Brothers of Italy. Salvini’s moment has passed. “

The bigger picture: EU migration policy ‘in the dock’

While stoking the nationalist sentiment of his supporters, Salvini’s hard line on immigration was designed to address the complaints of many Italians who felt abandoned by the European Union. It was part of a fight with Italy’s EU partners with the aim of forcing them to accept a higher proportion of immigrants arriving in Italy. During the confrontation, Salvini repeatedly brandished an opinion poll suggesting that two-thirds of Italians supported his position.

The interior minister also argued that humanitarian rescue ships were only rooting for migrant smugglers in North Africa and that his policy saved lives by discouraging more risky travel across the Mediterranean, a claim that experts say is not. backed by evidence.

Across the aisle, Open Arms has also said it plans to use the Salvini trial as a platform to criticize EU immigration policy. Before the trial, the Barcelona-based NGO tweeted: “In the dock of the accused [Salvini] it will also be the deadly immigration policy of the [EU], which has caused and continues to cause thousands of innocent victims in the #Mediterranean ”.