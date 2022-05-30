Riot police conflict with followers who invaded the stadium as Saint-Etienne have been relegated from Ligue 1

Saint-Etienne, considered one of France’s largest golf equipment, was relegated from Ligue 1 on Sunday after shedding a penalty shootout in a playoff match in opposition to Auxerre, who returned to Ligue 1 after 10 years.

Their defeat was greeted with a land invasion by indignant Saint-Etienne followers and the intervention of French police who used tear fuel to cease the issue.

Saint-Etienne, who completed third from backside in Ligue 1, had already drawn 1-1 within the first leg with Auxerre of Ligue Two.

Sunday’s return leg, additionally at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, ended 1-1, with Saint-Etienne’s Mehdi Camara canceling the opener scored by Hamza Sakhi.

With the rating 2-2, it entered a penalty shootout tie that Auxerre edged 5-4 with goalkeeper Donovan Lyon decisively stopping Ryad Bouboudbou.

As quickly as Perama Toure transformed the ultimate penalty kick to win the tie, Saint-Etienne followers invaded the sphere and threw flares in direction of the official stand.

Gamers of each groups took refuge within the altering rooms, however Prime Video TV footage from the tunnel confirmed gamers, hosts and workers coughing from tear fuel utilized by police on the sphere to disperse the invaders.

Saint-Étienne has already been penalized a number of instances this season for the conduct of its followers and this match was performed with a closed one place after the occasions that occurred throughout the match in opposition to Monaco on the finish of April.

The consequence marks the top of a horrific season for the 10-time French champions, who at the moment are dealing with critical monetary difficulties as they return to Ligue 2 for the primary time since being promoted in 2004.

On Monday, the French Sports activities Ministry will host a gathering of safety and soccer officers following the chaos that marred the Champions League remaining between Liverpool and Actual Madrid, whereas Paris prepares to host the 2024 Summer time Olympics.

Sports activities Minister Amelie Odea Castera stated they wished to pinpoint what went incorrect to keep away from a repeat of Saturday’s scenes outdoors Stade Francinier in Paris.

Liverpool stated it had known as for an investigation into the therapy of its followers earlier than the match, when 1000’s of ticket holders struggled to enter the stadium.

Police used tear fuel and pepper spray on followers outdoors whereas others managed to climb over fences to succeed in the stadium.

The viewer distorted the picture of the French capital, which raised questions on its means to host sporting occasions because it prepares to host the 2024 sports activities event, in addition to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Odea Castera expressed his remorse that “some followers who had tickets have been unable to enter the match.”

Monday’s assembly of the Sports activities Ministry is because of begin at 11 am Paris time (0900 GMT) and can characteristic UEFA, French soccer leaders and French police.

“The precedence now’s to very precisely decide what went incorrect … as a way to study all the teachings in order that such incidents don’t occur once more at main worldwide sporting occasions sooner or later,” Odea Castera stated.

(France 24 with AFP)