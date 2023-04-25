Risk of Diseases Heightened as Massive Displacement from Sudan is Warned by the UN

The rush to leave Khartoum continues, as both local Sudanese and foreigners try to take advantage of any opportunities presented by the delicate ceasefire to leave the capital. Sadly, malaria continues to ravage the African region, with a child dying from the disease every minute. In an effort to combat this disease, the World Health Organization has set a target of eradicating malaria by 2030. Meanwhile, Conakry is currently hosting a 72-hour literary festival to celebrate African literature and identity.