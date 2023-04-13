Rival Paramilitary Force’s Deployment Sparks Warning of Conflict from Sudan’s Army

The Sudanese army has warned that the actions of a paramilitary force led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, which mobilised in Khartoum and other cities, has increased the risk of confrontation. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF)’ movements are considered a “clear violation of law” and could hamper the transition to democracy in Sudan, the army said. The RSF, which emerged from militias involved in the conflict in Darfur, has been accused of human rights abuses. It has become a powerful force in the country and helped to overthrow former leader Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019. Since then, it has clashed with the military and civilian political alliances, leading to delays in the transition process.

General Dagalo is now deputy leader of Sudan’s ruling military council but has recently distanced himself from the military and aligned with a civilian political alliance. His disagreement with the military is centred on the integration of the RSF into the army. The army has stationed more soldiers in Khartoum in response to the RSF’s actions, leading to concerns about prolonged insecurity across the country. As tensions continue to rise, the future of the transition to a democratic Sudan remains uncertain.

(Reuters)